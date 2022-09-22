ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Crm#Crm#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Tam#Tipranks
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Bear markets are great opportunities to lay the foundation for a beautiful harvest down the road. Shopify and Dollar General offer the right combination of long-term growth and near-term defense heading into 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock: Here’s What a Hike in Shipping Rates Indicates

FedEx announced an increase in shipping rates by 6.9% on most of its services. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of a slowdown in business volumes. Global transportation and shipping company FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has decided to increase its shipping rates by 6.9% on an average basis for a majority of its services, in lieu of rising costs and inflation. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of the company’s steps to safeguard compressed margins amidst rising inflation and a slowdown in business volumes.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback

Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why

TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy