ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Cambodian Khmer Rouge court upholds genocide conviction for last surviving leader

Cambodia's Khmer Rouge war crimes court brought down its final verdict, upholding charges of genocide and life in prison against the regime's only living leader. Khieu Samphan, head of state for the communist regime, led a genocide that targeted ethnic-minority Vietnamese, murdering almost a quarter of the Cambodian population in the 1970s. He had appealed his conviction, with his legal team stating the court was using legal criteria that were not in place about 40 years ago.
WORLD
BBC

Khmer Rouge: What did a 16-year genocide trial achieve?

The special tribunal in Cambodia set up to examine atrocities under the fanatical rule of the Khmer Rouge has held its final hearing, upholding the 2018 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity of the regime's last surviving leader. Khieu Samphan was one of a small group of Khmer Rouge...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khmer Rouge Tribunal#Cambodia#Genocide#Phnom Penh#Un#The Associated Press
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
BBC

Myanmar: BBC Media Action presenter sentenced to three years hard labour

A freelance television presenter who worked for the BBC's charity branch has been sentenced to three years hard labour in Myanmar. Htet Htet Khine, the presenter of a programme produced by BBC Media Action for local audiences, was arrested in August 2021. Many journalists and activists have been jailed since...
ASIA
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north

Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place. “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets. The website for Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22.
MUSIC
AFP

Lebanon migrant ship death toll rises to 94

Seventeen bodies were recovered Saturday after a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria's coast, raising the overall toll to 94, Syrian state television said, in one of the eastern Mediterranean's deadliest such episodes. "The death toll from the boat that sank off the coast of Tartus has risen to 94," state television said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy