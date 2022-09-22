Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Cambodian Khmer Rouge court upholds genocide conviction for last surviving leader
Cambodia's Khmer Rouge war crimes court brought down its final verdict, upholding charges of genocide and life in prison against the regime's only living leader. Khieu Samphan, head of state for the communist regime, led a genocide that targeted ethnic-minority Vietnamese, murdering almost a quarter of the Cambodian population in the 1970s. He had appealed his conviction, with his legal team stating the court was using legal criteria that were not in place about 40 years ago.
BBC
Khmer Rouge: What did a 16-year genocide trial achieve?
The special tribunal in Cambodia set up to examine atrocities under the fanatical rule of the Khmer Rouge has held its final hearing, upholding the 2018 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity of the regime's last surviving leader. Khieu Samphan was one of a small group of Khmer Rouge...
‘I lost them all’: a family’s sole survivor recalls their slow death under Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge
As a UN court upholds the conviction of the genocidal regime’s last surviving leader, Seang Seng tells how starvation and forced labour killed 23 people of his family
ohmymag.co.uk
BBC
BBC
