The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season. On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO