thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas snub
There are a lot of feel-good stories around college football right now, especially when it comes to a handful of undefeated teams that shocked expectations. You’ve got the 4-0 Syracuse Orange with wins over Purdue and Virginia. There’s 4-0 Washington cruising to victory over Michigan State and Stanford.
Kickoff time announced for LSU's contest vs. Tennessee on Oct. 8
The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season. On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.
Kansas Jayhawks land commitment from Texas basketball combo guard Jamari McDowell
He blossomed this summer while playing for the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour AAU circuit.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Match Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at Kansas State
Everything you need to know to follow the Jayhawks as they take conference play on the road against the Wildcats.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels Today
A star is being born this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been sensational thus far against Duke. He has completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Daniels has also been effective as a runner, rushing for 62 yards on just...
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
How LaVell Edwards played a hand on both sides of BYU-Utah State rivarly
The former Aggie offensive lineman and linebacker who later became the legendary head coach at BYU was a key figure in the rivalry game — in Logan and Provo
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kaevon Merriweather, Tory Taylor named Big Ten Players of the Week
After an impressive defensive effort on Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves touting the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in safety Kaevon Merriweather and Big Ten Special Teams player of the Week in punter Tory Taylor. In a performance that saw the Hawkeyes defense score two touchdowns and force three turnovers, Merriweather was at the very forefront of the effort. Taylor continued to pin the Scarlet Knights deep the entire evening making it a constant uphill battle to move the ball out of deep in their own territory. 2️⃣ B1G Players of the Week...
Game Of The Week Preview: Sand Springs Vs. Muskogee
District play begins tonight in the high school football season and our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week features two, 6A-2 teams with eyes on a state title. Jonathan Huskey gives us a look at Sand Springs and Muskogee.
