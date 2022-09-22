ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

David Matthews
2d ago

Francis (Beto) try moving to a blue state, California, New York, Colorado, etc. They have proven there not picky who is Governor. Vote Republican Vote Red for your future

Marty (Maatam) Damler
2d ago

Nothing shows stupid better than Beto and his supporters

KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon

I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
MIDLAND, TX
TexasHighways

Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going

Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX

