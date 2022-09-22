ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg City News Podcast Discusses the History of Morgan Square

Morgan Square has been the most important public gathering space in Spartanburg almost since its beginnings in 1787. Arguably the birthplace of Spartanburg County after having been selected by four state-commissioned judges as the county seat and site of the the area’s first courthouse, the area that would eventually be named for the Revolutionary War general whose statue it houses today formed the core of a new frontier town, stimulating the first wave of Spartanburg’s development as taverns, hotels, and general stores filled in the areas nearby.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greer, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
Spartanburg County, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Charity#The Carolina Country Club#Korn Ferry#Sc
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
discoverhealth.org

Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities

Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy