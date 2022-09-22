Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City News Podcast Discusses the History of Morgan Square
Morgan Square has been the most important public gathering space in Spartanburg almost since its beginnings in 1787. Arguably the birthplace of Spartanburg County after having been selected by four state-commissioned judges as the county seat and site of the the area’s first courthouse, the area that would eventually be named for the Revolutionary War general whose statue it houses today formed the core of a new frontier town, stimulating the first wave of Spartanburg’s development as taverns, hotels, and general stores filled in the areas nearby.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
Man killed by train in Westminster
A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
WYFF4.com
'Horrible': Greenville woman attacked by rabid raccoon in Hilton Head warns others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville woman's vacation at the beach turned into terror when she was attacked by a rabid raccoon. Barbara Ard is still recovering after being attacked by the wild animal on the first night of her vacation on Hilton Head Island a few weeks ago. Ard...
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities
Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
Comments / 1