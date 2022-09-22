Tokay geckos are one of the most charismatic reptile species in Asia and the second largest gecko species in the world. They also are one of the most heavily traded reptiles, with millions exported every year from Southeast Asia, mostly as dried goods in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), but also live for the pet trade. In Hong Kong, tokay geckos can be found in the wild, where they benefit from a protected status since 2021, but also in pet shops and TCM markets. However, little is known about the impacts of the trade on local tokay populations nor the extent to which the TCM market impacts tokay geckos across its distribution.

