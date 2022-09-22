Read full article on original website
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
IFLScience
Ancient Viking Poop Shows How Gut Worms Are Humankind's Closest Companion
Viking poop is helping to tell the story of humankind’s long and difficult relationship with one of the most prolific parasitic worms found in the world – the whipworm (Trichuris trichiura). By creating the first in-depth and complete genetic mapping of the whipworm, researchers from the University of...
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Chinese Firm Claims It Has Cloned an Arctic Wolf, Made It Live With a Dog
Proponents of the technology say it could be used to save extinct species—others say it's premature and brings up ethical issues.
PETS・
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in...
natureworldnews.com
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Which animals could go extinct by 2050?
With climate change, habitat loss, overhunting and more, which animals are at risk of extinction by 2050?
Futurity
Team links malaria spike with mass amphibian die-off
Researchers have linked an amphibian die-off in Costa Rica and Panama with a spike in malaria cases in the region. At the spike’s peak, up to 1 person per 1,000 annually contracted malaria that normally would not have had the amphibian die-off not occurred, researchers report. Dozens of species...
Phys.org
Pet and medicine trades impacting resident tokay gecko populations, ecologists report
Tokay geckos are one of the most charismatic reptile species in Asia and the second largest gecko species in the world. They also are one of the most heavily traded reptiles, with millions exported every year from Southeast Asia, mostly as dried goods in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), but also live for the pet trade. In Hong Kong, tokay geckos can be found in the wild, where they benefit from a protected status since 2021, but also in pet shops and TCM markets. However, little is known about the impacts of the trade on local tokay populations nor the extent to which the TCM market impacts tokay geckos across its distribution.
PETS・
Extinct Reptile That Lived Among Dinosaurs Unearthed in Badlands of Wyoming
The Badlands are known for their abundance of fossilized plants and animals. Every year, scientists and visitors alike discover everything from horses to dinosaurs to prehistoric pigs among the ancient rock and soil. One of the most recent finds, a now-extinct reptile, was particularly exciting for researchers, as it helps to complete the evolutionary puzzle for modern-day lizards and snakes.
Phys.org
Tiny animal hairs could act as sensitive compass needles
Statistical mechanics shows that some animals may be able to perceive Earth's magnetic field with bundles of microscopic hairs in their inner ears. The exact mechanisms animals use to sense the direction of Earth's magnetic field have long remained a mystery. One leading theory suggests that this ability is tied to bundles of microscopic hair cells in the inner ears. Through new research published in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Kirill Kavokin at St Petersburg State University, Russia, uses statistical analysis to show that just about 100 of these hair cells could act as effective biological compass needles, allowing animals to accurately sense the magnetic field surrounding them.
Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
Economic growth and globalization have connected the world’s most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range. Invasive alien species are a growing concern for both the environment and economy. In recent decades, alien herpetofauna — amphibians and reptiles — have increasingly gained attention on social media, with more information being circulated about the impacts these species have on native flora and fauna. And yet, the number of...
Tiny solar backpacks could help save the plains wanderer – one of Australia’s most endangered birds
Researchers hope to learn about movement of small birds using solar-powered devices tracked by satellite
A 32,000-year-old seed was brought back to life from the Siberian permafrost
Silene stenophyllaCredit: Maria Khoreva; CC-BY-4.0 Silene stenophylla is a species of plant in the family Caryophyllaceae. It grows in eastern Siberia in the Arctic tundra. Frozen samples of the plant were found in the Arctic tundra and were estimated to be 32,000 years old. The seeds of the plant were discovered on the banks of the Kolyma River in Siberia. Researchers took the seeds and grew them into adult plants.
LOOK: Scientists Create World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
On Monday, a Beijing-based gene company officially announced the debut of the world’s first cloned wild arctic wolf. They announced the news via a video, 100 days after they welcomed the arctic wolf in a lab. According to experts, this successful cloning is a massive scientific milestone, paving new...
