The Daily
Women’s soccer suffers its first loss in Pac-12 opener
For the first time of the 2022 season, the Washington women’s soccer team fell short of early- season expectations as it suffered a shut-out loss to Oregon in its Pac-12 season opener. Behind a few costly defensive mistakes and a stellar showing from Ducks’ goalkeeper Leah Freeman, the Huskies’...
The Daily
Huskies dominate in first game of volleyball Apple Cup Series
Yet another victory was put down in the books on Montlake on Wednesday evening as another squad triumphed in a crucial home matchup. The Washington volleyball team continued the school’s sports hot streak with a shutout victory over rival Washington State in its first conference match of the season at Alaska Airlines Arena.
