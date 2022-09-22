ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Taco Bell Launches Plant-Based Steak Taco

Throughout the past couple of years, Taco Bell has placed an increased emphasis on meat-free items it carries in its stores across the country. That lineup is expanding yet again Tuesday...at least in one mid-sized American market. Tuesday morning, the fast-food chained announced the new Beyond Meat Carne Asada Steak. Crafted by Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein will be available in a handful of different products.
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Vibe

Chris Paul Launches Plant-Based Snack Line, Good Eat’n

Chris Paul has launched a new line of plant-based snacks. His brand, Good Eat’n, aims to support his mission to make plant-based food more accessible and approachable, transforming the snack landscape. Paul teamed up with food company Gopuff where the snacks are exclusively available for purchase. The product line-up features a unique selection of chips, popcorn, puffs, and rinds with different flavors. Prices for the snacks range from $3.29 to $4.29, and the packaging was designed by Utendahl Creative, a Black-founded, female-led studio. More from VIBE.comChris Paul Partners With Koia To Provide Funding For HBCUsChris Paul Says "F**k That" After Fans Allegedly Touched His...
Food Beast

Garlic Girls Rejoice For Chipotle’s New Garlic Guajillo Steak

When I got word that Chipotle was debuting an all new Garlic Guajillo Steak, my ears perked up as well as my appetite. Off the jump, the promise of tender steak seasoned with the bold and irresistible flavors of garlic and Guajillo peppers was something that piqued my interest enough to go on the hunt for it as soon as it became available.
ComicBook

Lunchables Now Comes in a Gummy Candy Version of the Iconic Lunchtime Staple

Lunchables are a fan-favorite lunchbox staple but now, thanks to Frankford Candy, the beloved Cracker Stackers and Pizza Kits are getting a candy twist. Frankford Candy has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to introduce new Gummy Lunchables in two varieties: Gummy Lunchable Cracker Stackers and Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit. Both are available now at Five Below stores nationwide as well as Amazon.com and FrankfordCandy.com. The brand has previously launched gummy versions of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs and Kraft Mac and Cheese as well.
