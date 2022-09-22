Chris Paul has launched a new line of plant-based snacks. His brand, Good Eat’n, aims to support his mission to make plant-based food more accessible and approachable, transforming the snack landscape. Paul teamed up with food company Gopuff where the snacks are exclusively available for purchase. The product line-up features a unique selection of chips, popcorn, puffs, and rinds with different flavors. Prices for the snacks range from $3.29 to $4.29, and the packaging was designed by Utendahl Creative, a Black-founded, female-led studio. More from VIBE.comChris Paul Partners With Koia To Provide Funding For HBCUsChris Paul Says "F**k That" After Fans Allegedly Touched His...

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO