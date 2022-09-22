Weekender: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is intriguing, disturbing and potentially Pugh’s best career performance

Read full article on original website
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast
"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super
Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
Here’s When & How You’ll Be Able to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ For Free
If you, like so many others, have been swept up in the drama of Olivia Wilde’s second foray into directing, you’re probably wondering how to watch Don’t Worry Darling online and where you’ll be able to stream it for free. Don’t you worry, darling, we got you. As mentioned, Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s second directorial project, while her critically acclaimed debut Booksmart was released in 2019. Don’t Worry Darling has followed a very different trajectory. There’s been a bunch of drama since September 2020 when Harry Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf as the male lead opposite Florence Pugh, and people have...
Don’t Worry Darling Review: A Mystery Missing Momentum
Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is a film that doesn’t hide the fact that it is features some kind of big twist – mostly because it can’t. The idyllic, utopian 1950s American Dream aesthetic and atmosphere instantly inspires a paranoia that there is great darkness lurking underneath everything, and thus the movie rapidly skips from “Is everything as it seems?” to “What is really going on here?” The audience is ahead of Florence Pugh’s protagonist from the start, as we know that she is in some kind of trouble before she does, but the first act plays out quickly as she plays catch-up.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
'You' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed: Meet the New Characters in Intriguing Teaser
Joe Goldberg is back with a new persona -- and he's as creepy as ever. Netflix's dark thriller, You, returns with Penn Badgley as the charming killer for the upcoming fourth season, which will be split into two parts. Part 1 will drop Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while Part 2 will launch a month later on Friday, March 10.
Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service
Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Ending, Explained: Clearing Up the Mystery of That Polarizing Twist and Alice’s Fate
Warning: This post contains numerous spoilers about the ending of “Don’t Worry Darling.” Do not read unless you have seen the film. “Don’t Worry Darling” had plenty of publicity before it was released, from director Olivia Wilde’s remarks about Shia LaBeouf to the Harry Styles-Chris Pine “spitgate” incident and various other dramas. But through all the pre-opening drama, the film’s storyline stayed unknown. After the trailer premiered, audiences could see the premise was a “Stepford Wives”-like society where women had traditional roles in a sunny utopian society. Once viewers saw the film, they saw this story expanded as Florence Pugh’s Alice...
'Don't Worry Darling' Brings In $3.1 Million in Thursday Previews
Despite all the controversies, from spit takes to on-set tensions between actors, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling looks like it will be just fine in terms of its box office gross, so no need to worry on that front. Wilde’s sophomore directorial feature grossed $3.1 million in preview showings ahead of its official release on September 23.
'Amsterdam' Cast and Character Guide
Roll out the red carpets because Hollywood royalty is coming in hot! One of the most buzzed-about films of 2022 is director David O. Russell’s crime caper film, Amsterdam. A period piece bustling with con-men and murder, it’s burst onto the scene with a lively trailer that introduces an astoundingly large and prolific cast of characters. With a roster that seemingly never ends, the film is like a treasure trove of old and new heavyweights from within the industry, so let’s start mapping out the basics.
MOVIES: Rosaline - Official Trailer
Meet Romeo’s ex. #Rosaline starts streaming October 14. “Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet”, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
‘We detested each other’: Christopher Eccleston on his relationship with Mark Strong
Christopher Eccleston has revealed that he and ex-colleague and actor Mark Strong once hated each other.The pair acted alongside each other in the Nineties BBC drama Our Friends in the North, but apparently didn’t let personal feelings get in the way of their professionalism.The series aired in 1996 and also featured well-known actors including Daniel Craig, Gina McKee and David Bradley.The series told the story of four friends living in Newcastle over 30 years and was adapted from a play written by Peter Flannery.Eccleston played the character Nicky Hutchinson, while Strong played Tosker Cox, forming two of the main...
EastEnders' Scarlett Butcher hears a heartbreaking admission in Janine baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Scarlett Butcher will hear a heartbreaking admission about her mum Janine Butcher's pregnancy in EastEnders. The young Walford resident was alarmed to learn last week that her mum is expecting a baby with Mick Carter when Janine made a grand announcement in the pub without even talking to her daughter first.
‘Bridgerton’ Queen Charlotte Prequel First Look Reveals Thorny Meet-Cute Between Charlotte and the King (Video)
How did “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte meet her king? It’s time to find out thanks to a clip of their meet-cute, shared Saturday by Netflix as part of the streamer’s Tudum fan festival. (Watch the clip above.) Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio is determined...
Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi has a new time travel show — but this time he’s a serial killer
Peter Capaldi’s new show is almost like Doctor Who — except, if the 12th Doctor’s relationship with time travel was more cerebral and theoretical, and also if the Doctor was a serial killer. Called The Devil’s Hour, the show stars Jessica Raine (Becoming Elizabeth) as Lucy, a...
You won't sleep after seeing disturbing Watcher trailer with Naomi Watts in a stalker's hell house
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live — like, with a mailing address and everything — in hell? Well, you can experience that fear-based fantasy alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who move into a nightmare in the chilling first trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series The Watcher.
‘You’ Season 4 Teaser: Joe’s New Name Revealed As He Starts Over In London
Goodbye, Joe Goldberg, and say hello to Professor Jonathan Moore. That is Joe’s new alias in You season 4 as he starts a new life in London. In the first season 4 teaser, which premiered during Netflix’s TUDUM event on September 24, Joe says that “living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited days and longing. No, this time I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.”
Save Your Family Or Save Humanity: Knock At The Cabin Official Trailer Released
This week (September 22), Universal Pictures released the long awaited trailer for its new film Knock at the Cabin. The apocalyptic horror film slated to be released in cinemas on February 3, 2023 is based on the 2018 best-selling novel by Paul G. Tremblay ‘The Cabin at the End of the World.’
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix Release Date Update, Plot, Cast, Trailer, News & Everything You Need to Know
A new Bridgerton prequel series is coming to Netflix, and Epicstream started keeping track of the latest information about the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to sum up everything we know about the upcoming period drama starring India Ria Amarteifio as the Young Queen Charlotte. click to enlarge. +...
