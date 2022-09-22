Read full article on original website
Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family
A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
9-1-1 Returned With One Character Out Of Commission In The Season 6 Premiere, So When Will They Return?
9-1-1 Season 6 was one person short upon its return, so when can fans expect them back?
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO
Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming
We’re one step closer to seeing a new cast of characters (and the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) check into Italy’s location of the titular hotel from HBO’s The White Lotus. According to Deadline, filming for the sophomore season of the comedy-drama has officially wrapped. While much of the next installment saw cameras rolling inside and around Sicily’s San Domenico Palace Taormina, the rest of filming was carried out at Lumina, an offshoot of Cinecittà.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
‘Monster — Dahmer’ Changed This Detail About Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Glenda Cleveland
Glenda Cleveland is an important character in Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but the show makes some changes to her story.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s First Trailer Hints at a More Respectful and Authentic Examination of Dahmer’s Victims
The hand-wringing over whether Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will romanticize this serial killer looks like it may have been for nothing. Ahead of the miniseries’ premiere on September 21, Netflix has released its first trailer as well as two interviews from stars Evan Peters and Niecy Nash. Each one of these videos highlight the same point: The purpose of this series isn’t to understand Jeffrey Dahmer. It’s to shed a light on his victims and understand how these horrible crimes occurred in the first place. Set to KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Please Don’t Go”, the chilling trailer shows Jeffrey...
Who Is in the Cast of the 'Law & Order' Crossover? New and Returning Actors
"Law & Order" is set to premiere with its 22nd season as part of a three-episode crossover with "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Dahmer: One of the most infamous serial killers gets the Netflix treatment
His sickening murders — of at least 17 people over a 13-year killing spree starting in 1978 — ensured that Jeffrey Dahmer’s name would always be synonymous with pure evil, even in the minds of people not familiar with the horrifying particulars of his crimes. Given Netflix’s penchant for the true-crime genre, though, it should also be no surprise that a new 10-episode season of TV from creator Ryan Murphy (along with Ian Brennan) is on the way to the streamer that will dive deep into the story of this dark, twisted killer.
‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught
'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' kicks off with the end of Dahmer's path as a serial killer. After 17 victims, he gets caught thanks to the quick thinking of Tracy Edwards.
YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed
Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super
Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
The Good Fight Cut an Intoxicating Diane-Centric Scene From This Week's Episode — Find Out Why
Those ketamine infusions have been pushing Diane Lockhart outside of her comfort zone on The Good Fight. And an ill-fated scene in this week’s episode — the third of the series’ sixth and final season — would have taken the rigorously professional legal eagle’s chemically-induced evolution to an intoxicating new level. According to series co-creator Robert King, a sequence in which a super chilled-out Diane turns her office into a makeshift saloon was left on the cutting room floor. “We cut a scene [of] the associates [piling] into Diane’s office because she was pouring out drinks,” the EP revealed on Twitter Thursday....
'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix: See First Clip
Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
'Gangs of London' Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Violent Power Struggle
AMC+ has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of its gritty crime thriller Gangs of London, a series all about the power struggles between the international crime families that run the titular city and the undercover policeman working within the criminal underbelly. The new trailer sets up the various factions fighting for power in the city as well as a new, dangerous enemy rising up in the criminal underworld. The season kicks off with two new episodes on November 17 followed by one every week thereafter on AMC+.
Parker Posey, Wagner Moura Join Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith cast just got bigger. The Amazon series, which will star Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the title roles and feature Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano as guest stars, has added Parker Posey and Wagner Moura in recurring roles. Details for their characters...
‘Cops’ Reboot to Premiere Exclusively on Fox Nation
The country’s longest-running reality show is returning to the small screen. According to Variety, the controversial Cops reboot will premiere exclusively on Fox Nation next week, more than a year after the streaming service green-lit the program. “The reaction has been positively overwhelming,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said...
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
‘Dahmer’ Episode 1 Recap: “He Was a Strange Boy”
Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is well-trod ground. Two genuinely excellent movies have been made about the mild-mannered predator and cannibal: 2002’s Dahmer, written and directed by David Jacobson and starring a pre-fame Jeremy Renner, and 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, written and directed by Marc Meyers and based on the compelling graphic memoir of the same name by Dahmer’s high-school acquaintance, cartoonist Derf Backderf, with Ross Lynch in the title role.
