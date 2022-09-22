Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO