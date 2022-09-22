Read full article on original website
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’
Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
Opinion: I Had to Block the Local Pastor for an Offensive Comment on Facebook
I’ve known the local pastor for more than twenty years. We went to college together and occasionally saw each other out on the local cross-country ski trail. I admit I was a little surprised when I learned he selected religion as a career. Some of his comments in private moments were highly inappropriate for a pastor. Also, I once lent him a pair of boots which I never got back.
Facebook Bans Holocaust Film for Violating Race Policy
In early September, director Joshua Newton was working on the rollout of his Holocaust movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when he received a troubling email. Peter Ruppert, a digital media buyer for the film’s distributor, MovieFarm, informed Newton that Facebook had banned the filmmakers from promoting or advertising the recently finished 2009 thriller, which marks Roy Scheider’s final performance, on its platforms. The social media giant said the film’s title, which refers to the eye color of a child who perished at the hands of the Nazis and invokes a key scene in the movie, violated its policy against content...
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost. The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more...
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
Male incels and their 'malignant' digital underworld revealed in new CCDH study
Incels post about rape every 29 minutes, says new CCDH research that used machine learning to track a million posts on top incel forums.
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to make social media ‘healthier’
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is launching a nonprofit that aims to improve social media and make a healthier online environment, the new group announced Thursday. Haugen said her Beyond the Screen organization will focus on “tangible solutions to help users gain control” of their experience on social media.
Alex Jones Admits His Credibility Isn't Main Reason Fans Follow Him
"It's crushing the globalists," the Infowars owner said on trial in Connecticut on Thursday.
Meta considering decision on Trump ban with ‘great caution’
Meta is considering its decision whether or not to reinstate former President Trump’s Facebook account with “great caution,” top executive Nick Clegg said Thursday. Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, did not indicate which way the company is leaning on the decision but offered some insight into how Meta is weighing the decision in an interview with Semafor editor at large Steve Clemons.
Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment
Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
