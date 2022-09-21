Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf Takes Fifth at Twin Cities Classic
EDINA, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team Monday finished in fifth place at the Twin Cities Classic, played at Edina Country Club. The Gusties shot a three-round total of 302-318-308-928 (+64). Saint John’s won the event at 288-297-301-886 (+13). Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) finished in...
Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing at ITA Midwest Regional
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s tennis team hosted the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Championship over the weekend and a number of Gusties made deep runs in both the singles and doubles draws. Allison Szalay (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa), seeded No. 4 in the region, made a...
Women’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s golf team Sunday finished in sixth place at the EverSpring Inn Mustang Invite. The Gusties shot a 330-323-653. Augustana (S.D.) won the event with a total of 616. Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) had a career weekend, finishing in second place on the...
Women’s Golf in Seventh After First Round of Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s golf team is in seventh place after Saturday’s first round of the EverSpring Inn Mustang Invite. The Gusties shot a 330 (+42) and are 20 strokes behind the leader Augustana (S.D.). Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) holds the top spot on the...
Men’s Golf Tied for Fifth After First Round of Twin Cities Classic
ELK RIVER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team sits in a tie for fifth place after shooting a 14-over 302 during Saturday’s first round of the Twin Cities Classic. Saint John’s leads the field with a score of even-par 288. Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo)...
Gusties Drop Pair at Wartburg Tournament
WAVERLY, Iowa — The Gustavus volleyball team dropped a pair of non-conference losses to Wartburg and Coe in the Wartburg Tournament Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Knights and 3-1 to the Kohawks. The Gusties were a formidable opponent for Wartburg through set one, exchanging points before the Knights would...
Football Wins MIAC Opener 23-6 at Concordia
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Gustavus football team kicked off MIAC play Saturday with a 23-6 victory at Concordia. In a defensive battle throughout, the Gusties created separation in the second half with a touchdown on fourth-and-six, followed by a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Gusties improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers drop to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Gusties Suffer 4-0 MIAC Setback to Saint Benedict
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Saint Benedict Bennies dealt Gustavus a 4-0 setback in Saturday’s MIAC competition at the Gustie Soccer Field. Both teams battled scoreless in the first half until Emily Cavanaugh opened the scoring for the Bennies, putting in a rebound off of Gustie goalkeeper Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) to take the lead 29 minutes into the first half. The Gusties held the edge in shots through the first 45, with nine shots to Saint Benedict’s four, but wasn’t able to convert on any of their offensive opportunities.
Johnson Earns MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Honor
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored two goals and added an assist as the Gusties defeated previously unbeaten Saint John’s, 5-0, on Saturday. Johnson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 11:46 into the contest, assisted on another goal late in the first half, and scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season unassisted in the final five minutes of the match. For his performance, Johnson earns Gustavus’s second straight MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Men’s Soccer Impresses with 5-0 Win Over Saint John’s
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team scored two goals in the first 18 minutes Saturday at home against Saint John’s and never looked back in a decisive 5-0 victory. The No. 7-ranked Gusties remain unbeaten this season at 6-0-2 overall and 3-0-0 in the MIAC, while the Johnnies drop their first game and are now 4-1-2 overall and 1-1-0 in the league.
Fine Arts Weekly Preview: September 26 to October 2
This week features the annual Family Weekend Showcase at Christ Chapel, the Nobel Dance Feature Concert: Resonance, as well as the public receptions of both FOCUS IN/ON at the Hillstrom Museum of Art, and Are you ok? I am not. And that’s ok. at the Schaefer Art Gallery. Resonance:...
