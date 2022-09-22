ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla’s potential lithium refinery in Texas set for public meeting next week

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Tesla is considering the Gulf Coast of Texas as a potential location for a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility. In its application filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Tesla noted that the facility would be the “first of its kind in North America.”
