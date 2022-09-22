ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene High, Lubbock Monterey tangle in District 2-5A Division I football opener

LUBBOCK MONTEREY (0-4) AT ABILENE HIGH (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday ✮ Shotwell Stadium. What’s riding on the game: This is the District 2-5A Division I opener for both teams, and it’s a quite a moment for Abilene High – playing its first season in the UIL’s second-largest class after always playing in the largest. Both teams have struggled to score points and win. Monterey is averaging 19.5 points per game, and the Eagles are averaging 11. AHS is 15-8 all-time against the Plainsmen, including 1-3 in the playoffs. This is the first meeting since the Eagles won 17-0 in a game stopped at halftime because of weather in 2007. Monterey won 42-16 in 2005. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.
