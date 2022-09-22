Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Dallas launches into district play with blowout of Creekview
CARROLLTON — The Lake Dallas Falcons began their Class 5A-DII District 3 slate Friday night with a resounding 59-14 road win against the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem led the high-powered Falcon offense, throwing for 256 yards and six touchdowns. He connected...
San Angelo Central beats Abilene Wylie 63-61 on last-second TD pass
San Angelo Central High School quarterback Tyler Hill connected with Ben Imler for a hail mary touchdown pass as time expired, as the Bobcats edged Abilene Wylie 63-61 on homecoming in the nondistrict finale Friday night at San Angelo Stadium. Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw for three, all to Imler. ...
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
texashsfootball.com
Re’Shaun Sanford, Knights Defense Combine to lead Harker Heights past Weiss
It was a tale of two halves Thursday night at the Pfield as Harker Heights took on Weiss. The first half belonged to Harker Heights running back Re’Shaun Sanford as he rushed for 175 yards on 20 carries, helping the Knights jump out to a 21-7 halftime advantage. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abilene High, Lubbock Monterey tangle in District 2-5A Division I football opener
LUBBOCK MONTEREY (0-4) AT ABILENE HIGH (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday ✮ Shotwell Stadium. What’s riding on the game: This is the District 2-5A Division I opener for both teams, and it’s a quite a moment for Abilene High – playing its first season in the UIL’s second-largest class after always playing in the largest. Both teams have struggled to score points and win. Monterey is averaging 19.5 points per game, and the Eagles are averaging 11. AHS is 15-8 all-time against the Plainsmen, including 1-3 in the playoffs. This is the first meeting since the Eagles won 17-0 in a game stopped at halftime because of weather in 2007. Monterey won 42-16 in 2005. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.
Comments / 0