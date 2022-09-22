If you’re a Stranger Things diehard with $300,000 lying around, the iconic home of Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers could be yours. Featured in the first three seasons of the incredibly popular Netflix television show, the 1,846-square-foot house is in need of some TLC, but could be a great investment if the buyer wants to turn the house into an attraction for fans. The home was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

