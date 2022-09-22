Read full article on original website
A Journey to the Moon & Beyond
Bring the whole family and save up to $45 with the SPACE or WAKING WONDERLAND Family Packages! Buy 2 Adult and 2 Youth Standard, Combination, or All-Inclusive Experience tickets and save over 20% per ticket.* Additional tickets can be added at full price. SPACE and WAKING WONDERLAND will transport you...
NEWS BRIEF: Agnes Scott College to hold third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference
Thursday, October 13, Agnes Scott College, Atlanta’s private women's liberal arts college, will be the host of the third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference, featuring speakers from across the world highlighting this year’s theme “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe.”. 2022’s roster of speakers includes...
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stranger Things’ home in Fayetteville is up for grabs
If you’re a Stranger Things diehard with $300,000 lying around, the iconic home of Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers could be yours. Featured in the first three seasons of the incredibly popular Netflix television show, the 1,846-square-foot house is in need of some TLC, but could be a great investment if the buyer wants to turn the house into an attraction for fans. The home was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
