Read full article on original website
Related
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
More than 60 meat products recalled over bacteria outbreak
The products in question were produced between July 7 to Sept. 9 in Albers, Illinois, and will have the establishment number ‘EST 20917’ within the USDA’s mark of inspection. What meat products are recalled?
mmm-online.com
Pfizer, BioNTech submit EUA for Omicron booster for kids 5-11
Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a request Monday for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration for its Omicron-specific bivalent booster for kids between the ages of five and 11. Currently, people over the age of 12 can receive an updated, Omicron-specific bivalent booster, per guidelines set by...
Comments / 0