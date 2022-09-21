ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mmm-online.com

Pfizer, BioNTech submit EUA for Omicron booster for kids 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a request Monday for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration for its Omicron-specific bivalent booster for kids between the ages of five and 11. Currently, people over the age of 12 can receive an updated, Omicron-specific bivalent booster, per guidelines set by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

