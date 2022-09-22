Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO