Athens, GA

Don't be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia

Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022

Georgia has been the most dominant they have been in years on the offensive side of the football. Stetson Bennett is only a few yards away from throwing for over 1,000 yards, and it is only mid-September. Georgia’s tight ends are a nightmare for opponents. On top of that, Georgia is using their running back depth and attacking the perimeter, giving Todd Monken plenty of play calling options.
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State 2022

Ladd McConkey (WR #84) – Through three games, McConkey has 162 yards and two touchdowns. Stetson Bennett has made Ladd one of his top targets and it is becoming clear that he is one of the most versatile receivers in the SEC. With the Golden Flashes coming into town, and AD Mitchell’s health still in question, McConkey could once again see a significant number of touches against Kent State.
Golden Flashes to Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State

Collin Schlee (QB #19) – A lot of quarterbacks nowadays are expected to be mobile and have the ability to escape a collapsing pocket, but Schlee is intentionally used as a rushing threat. Until their Week 3 match up, he led the team in passing and rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry. He’s a slippery runner who needs more than just an arm tackle to be brought down.
Bulldogs of the Fourth Estate: Jim Minter

Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our fourth installment spotlights Jim Minter, who is an under appreciated marvel with the pen that has the distinction of training some of the best writers in our state.
