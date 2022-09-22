Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Goldman has laid off roughly a dozen bankers from its tech, media, and telecommunications division in New York and San Francisco. The news fuels growing anxiety about cuts on Wall Street.
British pound falls to new lows against the U.S. dollar
The value of Britain's pound tumbled on Monday to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since 1985, officials said.
