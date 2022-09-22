ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

104.5 KDAT

Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]

Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native cheered in ‘Survivor’ debut

A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night. His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”. Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season. The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of...
PRESTON, IA
Axios Des Moines

Former WHO Radio host launches an Iowa podcast

The Iowa Podcast launched last week.Why it matters: It adds another option for local news content, which has been disappearing in recent years.Catch up fast: It's a production from Justin Brady, a former WHO Radio talk show host.Each weekly episode includes a 30-minute discussion with Iowans who are at the forefront of business, culture or news.Listen to it: Eight episodes are posted online or through podcast platforms like Apple or Spotify. They feature people like Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, WHO-TV anchor Elias Johnson and Raygun owner Mike Draper. Justin Brady. Photo courtesy of Justin Brady/The Iowa Podcast
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Jodi Long announces she’s leaving TV, says goodbye to WHO 13 family

DES MOINES, Iowa — We at WHO 13 are unfortunately reporting on Thursday that Today in Iowa weekday co-anchor, Jodi Long, has chosen to leave the television business, following the birth of her second child.  Jodi has worked at the station for nearly a decade where her smile, sass, mentorship and work ethic will be […]
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Engaged couple has special connection to Iowa history

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Newland and Jasmine Vong have a love story that is uniquely Iowan, encompassing history, international affairs and simple school-age friendships. Both attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Iowa. But their upcoming wedding has a special layer of intrigue. Jeffrey is the...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowan Voice Contestant Has Helped Raise Millions For Alzheimer’s

Last night a musician born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, performed on the 22nd season of the Voice. His name is Jay Allen and he performed a cover of the Cody Johson song "Til You Can't." His performance earned him a chance to pick between either being a part of team Blake or Team Gwen. He told his 55 thousand followers on Instagram it was a moment that changed everything.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?

Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
K92.3

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
KANSAS STATE
Waterloo, IA
