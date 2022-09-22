Read full article on original website
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native cheered in ‘Survivor’ debut
A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night. His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”. Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season. The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of...
Former WHO Radio host launches an Iowa podcast
The Iowa Podcast launched last week.Why it matters: It adds another option for local news content, which has been disappearing in recent years.Catch up fast: It's a production from Justin Brady, a former WHO Radio talk show host.Each weekly episode includes a 30-minute discussion with Iowans who are at the forefront of business, culture or news.Listen to it: Eight episodes are posted online or through podcast platforms like Apple or Spotify. They feature people like Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, WHO-TV anchor Elias Johnson and Raygun owner Mike Draper. Justin Brady. Photo courtesy of Justin Brady/The Iowa Podcast
Jodi Long announces she’s leaving TV, says goodbye to WHO 13 family
DES MOINES, Iowa — We at WHO 13 are unfortunately reporting on Thursday that Today in Iowa weekday co-anchor, Jodi Long, has chosen to leave the television business, following the birth of her second child. Jodi has worked at the station for nearly a decade where her smile, sass, mentorship and work ethic will be […]
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCCI.com
This is Iowa: Engaged couple has special connection to Iowa history
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Newland and Jasmine Vong have a love story that is uniquely Iowan, encompassing history, international affairs and simple school-age friendships. Both attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Iowa. But their upcoming wedding has a special layer of intrigue. Jeffrey is the...
Iowan Voice Contestant Has Helped Raise Millions For Alzheimer’s
Last night a musician born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, performed on the 22nd season of the Voice. His name is Jay Allen and he performed a cover of the Cody Johson song "Til You Can't." His performance earned him a chance to pick between either being a part of team Blake or Team Gwen. He told his 55 thousand followers on Instagram it was a moment that changed everything.
Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?
Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Iowans Prefer Salsa to Ranch According to a Ludicrous Study
Let's get one thing out of the way right away: I am not anti-tomato. I don't love tomatoes, but I'll eat them. I've told you in the past I don't much like ketchup, but a good salsa is a joy to eat with corn tortilla chips. With that out of...
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Talk Show Host’s Birthday Brings A Taste Of Iowa Nice to The View
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Fall is Two Days Away, And Record Heat is Possible in Iowa Today
When I wrote about the latest 80-degree day on record in Iowa (October 31, 1968) last week, I indicated the 90s might be done for the season. I spoke too soon. The KCRG First Alert weather team says we are on the verge of record heat today!. This basically obliterates...
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
