ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Center, IA

Three Bolts claim top-15 finishes at West Marshall Invitational

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0MS3_0i5VpRPy00
Zoey Gliem

STATE CENTER — Zoey Gliem highlighted Baxter’s cross country team at the West Marshall Invitational on Tuesday.

The Bolts competed at Lincoln Valley Golf Course, and the boys were sixth in the six-team field. Gliem finished third in the girls’ 5K race, but the Bolts did not have enough runners for a team score.

Matt Richardson and Logan Rainsbarger were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the boys’ race.

The Bolts scored 121 points. Collins-Maxwell won the team title with 46 points. Greene County (68) was second, South Hamilton (72) ended up third and West Marshall (85) and Ankeny Christian Academy (98) completed the six-team field.

Gliem’s third-place time was clocked in 24 minutes, 48.81 seconds. Addie Thompson of West Marshall won the girls’ race in 24:11.25 and Greene County’s Olivia Shannon finished second in 24:42.47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6pKD_0i5VpRPy00
Matt Richardson

The Bolts had three runners in the girls’ race. Emie Tuhn was 14th in 27:29.9 and Regan Russell finished 27th in 30:54.47.

Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ team title with 28 points. West Marshall (38), South Hamilton (84) and Ankeny Christian Academy (92) completed the four-team field.

Richardson’s 12th-place finish in the boys’ race was clocked in 21:04.05. Rainsbarger finished 13th in 21:41.76.

Logan Jones (23:35.08), Maddox Peters (25:10.98) and Hudson Bethards (33:13.42) were 25th, 36th and 56th, respectively.

Class 1A No. 21 Ethan Haus of Collins-Maxwell won the boys’ race in 18:50.88. South Hamilton’s Eli Potter was the runner-up in 20:01.62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJM7F_0i5VpRPy00
Logan Rainsbarger

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kniakrls.com

Pella Football Homecoming Spoiled by Newton

After a promising first half that saw the Dutch extend their lead just before halftime, it appeared Pella was heading toward its first footballl win of 2022. But Newton dominated the final 24 minutes, scoring three times to ultimately win 21-14, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday during homecoming celebrations in the Tulip City.
PELLA, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls

Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

Finally, a Saturday with a good forecast. After two wonky weekends that ended with rain late in the Iowa State game then lightning everywhere against Nevada, we get a beautiful night for football. At least for now, anyway. Who knows with this stuff? The forecast the last two weeks shifted dramatically day-of, especially last week when it looked like it would hit during the game, then after the game, then maybe before, then sure enough, right during the game. This week though? The Weather Gods shine favorably on northern New Jersey and the weather’s going to be gorgeous.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State Center, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
City
Baxter, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Baxter, IA
Sports
State Center, IA
Sports
City
Lincoln, IA
weareiowa.com

Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury

IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds

Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Richardson
Person
Regan Russell
KCCI.com

Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert

BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
BOONE, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
FORT DODGE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]

One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts#Christian#Ankeny Christian Academy
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
K92.3

Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]

We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law

How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Five denim trends this fall

Fall is here and that means fall fashion, including new denim styles. Paula Bierle and Lea Fagervik share what is in store at the Purple Poppy Boutiques in Johnston and Ankeny. You can shop at the Purple Poppy online at purplepoppyboutique.com. The Johnston Boutique is located at 5800 Merle Hay...
JOHNSTON, IA
who13.com

Italian meatballs on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
782
Followers
121
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy