Three Bolts claim top-15 finishes at West Marshall Invitational

Zoey Gliem

STATE CENTER — Zoey Gliem highlighted Baxter’s cross country team at the West Marshall Invitational on Tuesday.

The Bolts competed at Lincoln Valley Golf Course, and the boys were sixth in the six-team field. Gliem finished third in the girls’ 5K race, but the Bolts did not have enough runners for a team score.

Matt Richardson and Logan Rainsbarger were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the boys’ race.

The Bolts scored 121 points. Collins-Maxwell won the team title with 46 points. Greene County (68) was second, South Hamilton (72) ended up third and West Marshall (85) and Ankeny Christian Academy (98) completed the six-team field.

Gliem’s third-place time was clocked in 24 minutes, 48.81 seconds. Addie Thompson of West Marshall won the girls’ race in 24:11.25 and Greene County’s Olivia Shannon finished second in 24:42.47.

Matt Richardson

The Bolts had three runners in the girls’ race. Emie Tuhn was 14th in 27:29.9 and Regan Russell finished 27th in 30:54.47.

Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ team title with 28 points. West Marshall (38), South Hamilton (84) and Ankeny Christian Academy (92) completed the four-team field.

Richardson’s 12th-place finish in the boys’ race was clocked in 21:04.05. Rainsbarger finished 13th in 21:41.76.

Logan Jones (23:35.08), Maddox Peters (25:10.98) and Hudson Bethards (33:13.42) were 25th, 36th and 56th, respectively.

Class 1A No. 21 Ethan Haus of Collins-Maxwell won the boys’ race in 18:50.88. South Hamilton’s Eli Potter was the runner-up in 20:01.62.