Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Jason Aldean Talks Family and Having One of His Country Music Inspirations on Tour Ahead of Evansville Show
Jason Aldean is one of the biggest stars in country music and will be making his return to Evansville when he brings his Rock & Roll Cowboy Tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 22nd. But before he takes the stage, he took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to talk with me about his friendship with Kane Brown, how often his wife Brittany and their two young kids tour with him, and whether or not those same kids think he's cool because of what he does for a living.
Ready to Get Scared? The Tri-State’s Scariest Haunted Houses Have Something Buried For You
Spooky season is officially here, and if you love haunted houses, you are going to be pretty excited about this big announcement. The Olde' Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter have kept the 2022 theme buried for an entire year. Now it's time to open the caskets and let the skeletons out!
You Can Go to The Olde Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter on Us
The Tri-State's scariest haunted house opens this weekend and we have your chance to win passes!. The Old Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter have been Halloween staples in the Evansville area since 1980, making it one of the longest-running Halloween events in the United States. In years past, we have seen themes like Monster Dolls, The Night Walkers, and several themes based on movies like Scream, It, Friday The 13th, and more. The tradition continues in 2022 with a new theme that will surely terrify you!
Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages
Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.
Catch a Glimpse of Evansville’s Infamous Ghost- Grey Lady Ghost Tours are Back at Willard Library
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Halloween season!. Willard Library is truly a historical gem in Evansville. In fact, did you know that Willard Library is the oldest operating library in the state of Indiana? It's true! Willard Library opened its doors over a century ago, in 1885. When you visit Willard Library the very first thing you will notice is the stunning gothic architecture that makes this historical building hauntingly beautiful. Willard Library is also home to the most notorious ghost in the region, the Grey Lady!
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
“Rent” a Dog for a Day – or Longer At This Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend. If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new...
Jason Aldean Evansville Concert VIP Expirence: The Cutest Couple Contest
If you think you are the cutest couple in the Evansville area, it could score you a VIP Experience at the Jason Aldean concert at the Ford Center!. As you know, Jason Aldean will be bringing his tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 29. The multi-award-winning country singer will have special guests Tracy Lawrence and John Morgan coming along with him for this tour date in Evansville.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
Indiana Man’s Positivity and Persistence Pays Off with Amazing Publishers Clearing House Win
Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!
The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property
First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Raffling Off Big Cash Prize
Elks Lodge #277 is hosting a raffle to benefit Posey County, Indiana's newest animal rescue Newlife Rescue and Adoption. They will give away more than $8,000 in cash and you can get yourself a ticket. Who is Newlife?. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become...
Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date
You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
Evansville Native Don Mattingly Out as Manager of the Miami Marlins
Evansville native Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins has come to an end. The team released a statement on social media Sunday afternoon saying the two sides had mutually agreed to not seek a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2022 season. We are fortunate to...
