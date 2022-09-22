REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide …

Read full article on original website
RFP 2022-03 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals for qualified contractor for restoration/reconstruction for Middlebrook (City Hall) warehouse. The City of Apalachicola, Florida is requesting proposals and qualifications from contractors familiar with historic restoration to coordinate and perform restoration and reconstruction of a designated historic landmark, the Middlebrook warehouse, in historic downtown Apalachicola.
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING. The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 1.05 miles of Long Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida, from 1st Street to 16th Street, along with other roadway and stormwater improvements.
The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …
THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND TALLAHASSEE STREET. WE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO ATTEND!
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
For the upcoming General Election there are three proposed constitutional amendments. If you would like more information concerning the amendments please visit our office at 47 Ave F, Apalachicola. No. 1 Constitutional Amendment. Article VI, Section 2. Limitation on the Assessment of Real. Property Used for Residential Purposes. Proposing an...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, tracks for Florida impacts as a hurricane
Tropical Depression 9, which began as a storm system along the northern coast of South America earlier this week, strengthened into a Tropical Storm named Ian Friday night as it approached Jamaica. The storm is projected to become a major hurricane (category 3 or above) or near major hurricane in...
