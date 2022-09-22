W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs …

Read full article on original website
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22-000063-CP Division IN RE: ESTATE OF Kent Arden Kinsinger Deceased. NOTICE TO …
The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE RFP 2022-16 PROJECT #50146260 AVE. C, D, and WILLIAMS AVE. PARKING RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS The City of Port St. Joe will receive …
The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 0.29 miles of Avenue C & D from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Peters Street, along with paving Williams Avenue parking in Port St. Joe, Florida.
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse The City of Apalachicola, Florida is …
RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse. The City of Apalachicola, Florida is requesting proposals and qualifications from contractors familiar with historic restoration to coordinate and perform restoration and reconstruction of a designated historic landmark, the Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse in historic downtown Apalachicola.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, tracks for Florida impacts as a hurricane
Tropical Depression 9, which began as a storm system along the northern coast of South America earlier this week, strengthened into a Tropical Storm named Ian Friday night as it approached Jamaica. The storm is projected to become a major hurricane (category 3 or above) or near major hurricane in...
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …
THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND TALLAHASSEE STREET. WE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO ATTEND!
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Panama City Beach homicide
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Tyler Moore Davis. We have updated with new information from the sheriff. For an updated version of this story visit here. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. a. (WMBB) — A murder suspect was caught in Georgia […]
A murder trial continues in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Testimony finished Wednesday in the third trial of a Bay County man charged with murder. On Thursday, the jury will deliberate the verdict. On Wednesday prosecutors played a recording of Bay County Sheriff’s investigators questioning Abel Ortiz. During that interrogation, Ortiz admitted he shot at 31-year-old Ed Ross on December […]
Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit …
NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several exciting and fun events taking place in the Panhandle this weekend. Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo When: September 23- September 25 Where: Panama City Beach, Grand Lagoon Coalition 2022 Oktoberfest When: September 23 – September 24 Where: Destination Panama City Bellator 285 Henderson vs Queally When: Friday, September 23 3 p.m. […]
WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
