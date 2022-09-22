W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit …

Read full article on original website
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE PROJECT #50146259 RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any …
RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING. The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 1.05 miles of Long Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida, from 1st Street to 16th Street, along with other roadway and stormwater improvements.
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …
THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND TALLAHASSEE STREET. WE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO ATTEND!
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY ORDINANCE Public Hearing and Special Meeting The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's …
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs …
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22-000063-CP Division IN RE: ESTATE OF Kent Arden Kinsinger Deceased. NOTICE TO …
The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure. Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
Friday night fire incident at DMH turns out to be minor
A minor fire incident had Holmes and Washington County first responders en route to Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) late Friday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) Assistant Fire Chief Travis Cook said dispatch received the call at 8:25 p.m. and advised units that the hospital’s medical/surgical unit was experiencing smoke coming from the air conditioning vents.
Know what kind of scams to look out for with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stopped by the studio to discuss what specific scams to look for and how to avoid them. Ford says its all about paying attention. By knowing what to look for, you can avoid being targeted by a scam. To learn...
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars. Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911. Deputies […]
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
Corbin sworn in as Washington County’s newest commissioner
Recognition of a former commissioner and the swearing in of a new commissioner were at the top of the agenda for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Thursday morning. The board presented a commemorative award of recognition to the wife and daughter of...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Arrests Traice Alexander Adams of Vernon on Drug-Related Charges on September 19, 2022
A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County. This morning, around 7:00 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old, Traice Alexander Adams, of Vernon.
News 13 Community Shred Event
The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Invest 98L
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 98L: The solutions that make more sense are starting to come into focus. There is still a ton of uncertainty as to where the storm will go and how strong the storm will be. There is some uncertainty as to the timeline as well mainly as to forward speed of […]
PCPD identifies victim from fatal motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. He was identified as 57-year-old Nels Neumann. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 23rd Street. The crash is still under […]
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
