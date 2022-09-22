W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit …

The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO