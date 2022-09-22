W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22-000063-CP Division IN RE: ESTATE OF Kent Arden Kinsinger Deceased. NOTICE TO …

Read full article on original website
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
washingtoncounty.news
RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse The City of Apalachicola, Florida is …
RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse. The City of Apalachicola, Florida is requesting proposals and qualifications from contractors familiar with historic restoration to coordinate and perform restoration and reconstruction of a designated historic landmark, the Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse in historic downtown Apalachicola.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE PROJECT #50146259 RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any
RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING. The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 1.05 miles of Long Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida, from 1st Street to 16th Street, along with other roadway and stormwater improvements.
cltampa.com
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit
NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. PortOberfest. Dust off those lederhosen and join the Gulf County Chamber...
washingtoncounty.news
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY ORDINANCE Public Hearing and Special Meeting The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's …
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
washingtoncounty.news
Tropical Storm Ian forms, tracks for Florida impacts as a hurricane
Tropical Depression 9, which began as a storm system along the northern coast of South America earlier this week, strengthened into a Tropical Storm named Ian Friday night as it approached Jamaica. The storm is projected to become a major hurricane (category 3 or above) or near major hurricane in...
washingtoncounty.news
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …
THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND TALLAHASSEE STREET. WE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO ATTEND!
WJHG-TV
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
washingtoncounty.news
Proposed Constitutional Amendments General Election – November 8, 2022 For the upcoming General Election there are three proposed constitutional amendments. If you would like more …
For the upcoming General Election there are three proposed constitutional amendments. If you would like more information concerning the amendments please visit our office at 47 Ave F, Apalachicola. No. 1 Constitutional Amendment. Article VI, Section 2. Limitation on the Assessment of Real. Property Used for Residential Purposes. Proposing an...
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
PCPD identifies victim from fatal motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. He was identified as 57-year-old Nels Neumann. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 23rd Street. The crash is still under […]
UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash
Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
mypanhandle.com
News 13 Community Shred Event
The Community Shred Event is for individuals to bring their personal paper documents such as (Tax information & returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements, utility bills, household receipts, credit card receipts, insurance papers, home financial information, personal or health documents, any paper documents containing personally identifiable information), to be shredded.
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
