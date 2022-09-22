Read full article on original website
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 26: What You Need to Know
Australian shares have started the week plunging around 2%. The S&P/ASX200 was sharply lower, dropping 121.40 points or 1.85% to 6,453.30 and setting a new 20-day low. The broader All Ordinaries Index was down 137.50 points or 2.03% to 6,651.20. Across the market, sectors were mixed, with 9 of 11...
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) Plunges After Downgrade, Feels the Pain of Tech Sell-Offs
Hi-tech firm Luminar is suffering from a double whammy of tech-sector headwinds as well as auto-sector woes. A downgrade was a major tipping point, which drove cautious investors out of the stock. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is reeling from a sharp sell-off by tech-sector pessimists. Shares of the LiDAR (light detection...
Costco Stock (NASDAQ:COST): A Hedge Against a Potential Recession
Shares of Costco are down this year amid bearish sentiment. However, the lower valuation presents a potential buying opportunity for this resilient business. Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) were not spared the headwinds that have been blowing in the market since the beginning of the year. However, investing now would mean spending less cash, and a portfolio of financially-solid defensive stocks will act as a very effective shield against the next recession. Although COST could continue to fall in the coming period, I am bullish on the stock, as it will likely pay off over the long term.
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump’s climate-skeptical head of the World Bank
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump's climate-skeptical head of the World Bank. The Biden administration has considered ousting World Bank President David Malpass over concerns of his “weak” stance on climate change, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One of his potential...
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why
TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
Is General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Worth Buying after Strong Q1-2023 Results?
Due to General Mills’ strong brand power and inelastic product line, it has been able to perform well despite high inflation. However, this comes at a cost, as GIS stock appears to be trading above its intrinsic value. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported strong Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings on September...
Pound plunges to all-time low after ‘mini-budget’ shakes markets
Markets have not responded well to Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’. The British pound has continued its plunge, hitting near-parity with the dollar and its lowest level since decimalisation in 1971, with analysts calling for emergency interest rate rises from the Bank of England. The pound dropped to its...
Want to Go Green? Here are 3 Stocks to Consider
With the consequences of climate change and the geopolitical flashpoint in Eastern Europe colliding, green energy stocks have never been more relevant. Faced with a changing world, investors should consider the three public companies mentioned below to enhance their portfolios. While the critical resource sector has long been vital to...
SolarEdge vs. First Solar: Which Solar Stock is a Better Buy?
Solar stocks have performed relatively well this year compared to the overall market, and these companies have long growth runways ahead. This article will look deeper into First Solar and SolarEdge to determine which stock looks like the better Buy. The transition from carbon-based fossil fuels to renewable energy sources...
Why did Woodside (ASX:WDS) and Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) shares plunge today?
Woodside Petroleum and Beach Energy shares fell amid a punishing day for Australian energy stocks, as a strong U.S. dollar and recession concerns keep many investors on edge. Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WDS) and Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) shares fell sharply on a day marked by broad selling in ASX energy stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy (XEJ) index dropped more than 6%.
Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) Tanks After Public Offering of $3.1 Million
Shares of Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) tanked in pre-market trading on Friday after the portfolio company of beverage brands announced a public offering of 2 million shares worth $1.55 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support...
Fossil or Green Energy Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?
Petroleum drillers or fossil-fuel killers – which one is the better bet for long-term investors? Both types of energy businesses have their pros and cons, but a future-facing outlook suggests it’s time to update your portfolio as an global transition is already in progress. In the 2020s, investors...
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Plans to Invest $1 Billion to Improve Cloud Business
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ticked lower in pre-market trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a strategic roadmap. The company stated that its cloud business intends to invest $1 billion to boost its global partner ecosystem and improve its customer service which would provide “comprehensive support throughout a customer’s digitalization journey.”.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in Focus on 1-for-15 Reverse Split
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are in focus today as the stock’s 1-for-15 reverse split goes into effect today. This will reduce the company’s outstanding shares to about 1.5 million from the earlier 22.7 million figure. The move was undertaken to comply with the minimum $1 per share bid...
Three analysts from London – and their most successful stock ratings
Here are three UK-based stocks recommended by analysts. Analyst ratings on stocks can be a big help for investors – and if the analyst has a 100% success rate on the stock, then that’s an even better sign – here’s three companies successfully tipped by top analysts.
Altium (ASX:ALU) shares soar ahead of dividends date
Altium shares surged as the electronics design software provider prepares to start distributing boosted dividends. The company is benefiting from the shift to 5G and electric cars. Altium (ASX:ALU) shares were up more than 4% in afternoon trading today. The stock opened at AU$33.69 and traded in the range of...
Tritium (NASDAQ:DCFC) Nosedives on Roth Capital Downgrade, Worsening Bottom Line
Shares of EV charger producer Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) are tanking today after Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin lowered the stock’s rating to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst also scaled back the price target on DCFC to $4 from the earlier $18. The substantial downgrade comes after the...
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Slides on Trial Failure, Maintains 2022 Guidance
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares are sliding in the pre-market session today after stopping a trial evaluating Apixaban for patients that have been treated with mechanical aortic valves. The PROACT Xa trial was designed to study if patients with On-X mechanical aortic valves could be maintained on Apixaban instead of warfarin. The...
Oil Closes below $80/bbl, Hitting the Lowest Level since January
(First published: 13:30 ET) WTI crude oil finished the day down roughly 6% to $78.74 while continuing its slide over the past few weeks. A combination of global geopolitical tensions and weakening consumer demand continue to keep prices volatile. The EU could bring in a new set of sanctions on Russia (including a price cap on Russian oil) as the country mobilizes reservists and a referendum begins in four Ukrainian territories held by Russia.
