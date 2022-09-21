Read full article on original website
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
northwestmoinfo.com
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
» Surf District ‘reimagined’ in application for state grant funding
A conceptual drawing of development possibilities for Clear Lake’s Surf District. In the foreground is the existing Three Stars Plaza, left side is a proposed boutique hotel constructed in the likeness of The Oaks Hotel which was located on the site from 1893 to 1922. On the right is an Enhanced Music Enrichment Center with performance and meeting spaces, retail and visitor center attached to the Surf Ballroom with a heated walkway. -Design created by RDG Planning & Design.
KIMT
DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017
MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
KCRG.com
Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hardin County man, who was reported missing at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa last week, has been found safe. Matthew Fryslie’s family said someone found him sitting on a bench Wednesday morning, recognized him from missing posters, and took him to a hospital.
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is jailed for using someone else's check card. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday on $25,000 bond. He's charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Investigators say Arispe used someone else's Visa Check Card...
kwayradio.com
Mother of Injured Baby Arrested
The mother of a Charles City baby that was severely injured has now been arrested, according to KIMT. 19 year old Madison Geerts has been charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Police say Geerts knew that her four month old son had suffered a severe head injury on September 6th but failed to get him any medical attention despite the fact he was vomiting and not eating nor sleeping for four days. The baby’s father, Ezekiel Larson, was arrested on Monday. He was the sole caretaker of the boy when he was injured, although it is still unclear how that happened.
algonaradio.com
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
One dead, two injured in Iowa crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
