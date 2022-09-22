ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
deepcreektimes.com

Friday September 23, Saturday September 24, Sunday September 25

The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and 37. Northwest winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Sunday will be showers with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. The chance of rain is 80%.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Garrett County Government Current Job Openings

Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current positions for the following vacant positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume. EOE. Garrett County Department of Financial Services – Collections Division. Collections and Accounting Associate. Annual Salary Range $15.00 – $20.00/hour. Garrett County Department...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Mchenry, MD
County
Garrett County, MD
WDTV

Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 10. Emergency officials said there were no reported injuries. As of 11:20 a.m., officials said one eastbound lane was still partially closed due to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Autumn Glory#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Craft Shows
WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy