Friday September 23, Saturday September 24, Sunday September 25
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and 37. Northwest winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Sunday will be showers with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. The chance of rain is 80%.
Garrett County Government Current Job Openings
Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current positions for the following vacant positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume. EOE. Garrett County Department of Financial Services – Collections Division. Collections and Accounting Associate. Annual Salary Range $15.00 – $20.00/hour. Garrett County Department...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
WDTV
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 10. Emergency officials said there were no reported injuries. As of 11:20 a.m., officials said one eastbound lane was still partially closed due to...
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
One person flown to hospital after car-truck crash on Route 66
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a propane truck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, on Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report from the crash scene in the video above. The crash on Route 66 near Daisy...
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop
A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle. On Sept. 18,. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
Man hospitalized after being shot in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Westmoreland County early Friday. It happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue in Arnold. The man’s condition is currently unknown. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
State police in Greensburg asking for help finding missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are asking for assistance finding a missing Westmoreland County man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Police said Aaron D. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie on Sept. 7 and was wearing a red/orangish shirt blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
