Friday September 23, Saturday September 24, Sunday September 25
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and 37. Northwest winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Sunday will be showers with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 50. The chance of rain is 80%.
Church hosts fundraiser for young crash victim’s funeral
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On September 16th, an eight-year-old girl from Bloomington was killed in a fatal crash in Maryland. Saturday, the church her family belongs to made a commitment to help her cause. Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Jackson Street held a fundraiser for Angelin “Angelli” Reyes Sanchez,...
‘Mason Jar BBQ’ opens its doors in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Mason Jar BBQ” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its Fairmont location on Friday. After the ribbon cutting, officials were invited inside to try samples of the ribs that the restaurant had smoked. They could even order food from the menu if they wanted. Owner, Steve Reese talked […]
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Daily Athenaeum
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
Garrett County Government Current Job Openings
Garrett County Government seeks applications to fill current positions for the following vacant positions. Qualified interested persons must submit an employment application and a resume. EOE. Garrett County Department of Financial Services – Collections Division. Collections and Accounting Associate. Annual Salary Range $15.00 – $20.00/hour. Garrett County Department...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Garrett County Board of Education: Special Business Meeting
The Garrett County Board of Education will hold a Special Business Session on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to discuss the FY2022 Financial Statements and Single Audit Results. The meeting will be held at Central Office in the Board Room. The meeting is open to the public but will also be live-streamed for public review.
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 10. Emergency officials said there were no reported injuries. As of 11:20 a.m., officials said one eastbound lane was still partially closed due to...
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
Diesel spill closes I-79 on-ramp in Marion County
amp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.
Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
