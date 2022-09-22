The NWSL season has just two rounds of games left, with every team having two more chances to pick up points. Eight teams are alive in the playoff race, and somehow only the Portland Thorns know that they’re definitely going to the postseason. The table is packed like the stands at Snapdragon Stadium! It’s as crowded as a storage container locker room at Segra Field! It’s a lot to take in, is what we’re saying. NWSL Chaos is in the eye of the beholder, and while we can all agree on an idea like a seven-team tie was the wildest thing out...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 30 MINUTES AGO