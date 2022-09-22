Read full article on original website
How do Americans view policies on gender? Poll shows big difference between age groups
Views vary by age, party, race, and ethnicity, a poll by Pew Research Center found.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
Tim Scott introduces legislation to pull funding from schools with transgender support policies
Story at a glance Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has introduced a bill to cut federal funding from schools with transgender support policies that do not involve parental consent. The measure, titled the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their Kids Act, would bar elementary and middle schools in the U.S. from allowing a…
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Lawsuit claims fellowship for minorities is illegal for banning White applicants: ‘Blatant discrimination’
EXCLUSIVE -- Nonprofit organization Do No Harm filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Health Affairs and Project Hope, claiming a fellowship for minorities is illegal because of "blatant discrimination" against White applicants. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Health Affairs, a prominent...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish university to recognize LGBTQ group
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group, the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious rights. Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a brief order granted an emergency request made...
Supreme Court rejects Orthodox Jewish university's emergency request to deny official recognition to LGBTQ student group
The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an Orthodox Jewish university in New York is required for now to officially recognize an LGBTQ student group in a rare legal defeat for religious rights. In a 5-4 vote, the justices rejected an emergency request made by Yeshiva University, which claims that recognizing...
California school district must recognize religious group that excludes LGBTQ+ students, court rules
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) must be recognized by the San Jose Unified School District as an official student group. The school district revoked the organization’s recognition in 2020 over concerns that statements of faith and “sexual purity” required to be...
deseret.com
Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration
In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
Federal judge to consider dismissal of New Hampshire anti-discrimination laws lawsuit
A federal judge is considering a motion from the state to dismiss challenges to New Hampshire's new anti-discrimination laws filed by teachers and administrators who say they are confused about what they can legally teach. Judge Paul Barbadoro said Wednesday he'd make a decision within 60 to 90 days. Two...
Kelley Robinson Becomes First Black Queer Woman to Lead Human Rights Campaign
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced Tuesday it had appointed its first Black, queer female president. Kelley Robinson will become the organization’s ninth president, and previously served as the executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “This is a pivotal moment in our movement for equality for LGBTQ+ people,” Robinson said in a statement. “We, particularly our trans and BIPOC communities, are quite literally in the fight for our lives and facing unprecedented threats that seek to destroy us. The overturning of Roe v. Wade reminds us we are just one Supreme court decision away from losing fundamental freedoms...
Why Latino people are on the front lines of climate change
A wide range of Latino communities in the United States are affected by climate-driven storms, floods, droughts and heat waves, and are leading the charge to address global warming.
Washington Examiner
Caitlyn Jenner calls Air Force's new 'gender minorities' program 'a shame'
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner shared a reaction to the Air Force's announcement that one fellowship's applications are open for gender minorities. The Brooke Owens Fellowship program, originally intended for female undergraduate students with aspirations to work in the aerospace industry, is promoted by the Air Force Academy, with some former fellows having served in the branch. Fellows get a 12-week paid experience to learn from industry leaders. Now, the fellowship is open to what its website refers to as "gender minorities" that "are underrepresented in aerospace."
Deseret News
Housing market pressurizes rent prices: Utah rents rose faster over 2 years than in last decade
As the housing market and housing prices in Utah and across the nation ramped up to record levels during the pandemic housing frenzy from mid-2020 until early 2022, it’s had an extraordinary impact on the rental market.
Christians in the U.S. are on their way to becoming a minority
Americans are mostly a Christian people. That might not always be the case. A new report from the Pew Research Center says that Christians could someday soon no longer be a majority in this country. Instead, projections show that their numbers could decline to "between a little more than half (54 percent) and just above one-third (35 percent) of all Americans by 2070."
Migrant Relocations Are a Masterpiece of Politics and Policy | Opinion
Democrats at the city and state level have been thrown into panic amid numbers of migrants that are a tiny sliver of what border states endure every day.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage
I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.
Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment
Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
Among Banned Books in U.S. Schools, 41 Percent Have LGBTQ+ Themes: Report
A new PEN America report said about four out of 10 titles banned in U.S. schools involve LGBTQ+ "themes, protagonists, or prominent secondary characters."
