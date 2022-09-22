ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

deseret.com

Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration

In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kelley Robinson Becomes First Black Queer Woman to Lead Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced Tuesday it had appointed its first Black, queer female president. Kelley Robinson will become the organization’s ninth president, and previously served as the executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “This is a pivotal moment in our movement for equality for LGBTQ+ people,” Robinson said in a statement. “We, particularly our trans and BIPOC communities, are quite literally in the fight for our lives and facing unprecedented threats that seek to destroy us. The overturning of Roe v. Wade reminds us we are just one Supreme court decision away from losing fundamental freedoms...
SOCIETY
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Caitlyn Jenner calls Air Force's new 'gender minorities' program 'a shame'

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner shared a reaction to the Air Force's announcement that one fellowship's applications are open for gender minorities. The Brooke Owens Fellowship program, originally intended for female undergraduate students with aspirations to work in the aerospace industry, is promoted by the Air Force Academy, with some former fellows having served in the branch. Fellows get a 12-week paid experience to learn from industry leaders. Now, the fellowship is open to what its website refers to as "gender minorities" that "are underrepresented in aerospace."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Week

Christians in the U.S. are on their way to becoming a minority

Americans are mostly a Christian people. That might not always be the case. A new report from the Pew Research Center says that Christians could someday soon no longer be a majority in this country. Instead, projections show that their numbers could decline to "between a little more than half (54 percent) and just above one-third (35 percent) of all Americans by 2070."
RELIGION
Reason.com

Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment

Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
POLITICS

