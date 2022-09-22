Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...

SEDONA, AZ ・ 16 DAYS AGO