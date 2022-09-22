ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Phys.org

Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West

A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
Robb Report

This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard

Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year

In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
The Independent

Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine

An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.The U.S. Forest Service asked the Bureau of Land Management earlier this year to quality check its review for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, about an hour east of Phoenix. The project is vehemently opposed by Native American tribes who hold the land sacred.Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto...
