Woman backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park dies in triple-digit heat
Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday. It was the fifth death in the park this year, according to the New York Post. Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead...
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
Phys.org
Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West
A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard
Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year
In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
DRIED UP: In Utah, drying Great Salt Lake leads to air pollution
The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. Air pollution in...
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
10 Affordable Places To Retire in the Desert
The desert has long been a popular destination for retirees. The weather is warm, but has plenty of mild climates scattered across the U.S. southwest and beyond. Of course, deserts can provide some of...
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.The U.S. Forest Service asked the Bureau of Land Management earlier this year to quality check its review for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, about an hour east of Phoenix. The project is vehemently opposed by Native American tribes who hold the land sacred.Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again
Need more proof it's been a crazy summer for weather and travel? Look no further than Death Valley National Park. The poster child of US parks for excessive heat and extreme aridity has had to close many of its roads yet again -- not because of high temperatures or dust storms. Instead, water is the culprit.
Arizona lab helps fight COVID-19 outbreaks; Park Service will save Grand Canyon fish; When to buy holiday plane tickets
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. As Yuma was hit hard by COVID-19 and grows 90% of North America's vegetables in winter, the agriculture industry worked to keep the industry safe. Biologists who discovered non-native smallmouth bass below Glen...
Death Valley National Park Recovers From Flash Floods, Reopens Popular Areas
Late August and early September proved to be disastrous for Death Vally National Park as flash flooding devastated some favorite areas. These flash floods lead to some major closings over the last few weeks. However, the area is slowly rebounding, and officials have announced that some areas of the popular national park are beginning to reopen.
