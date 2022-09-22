Come join the fun at the 2022 Latinx Welcome: “Sembrando Comunidad” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wilson Plaza. There will be food, entertainment, a resource fair for networking and a welcome from campus leadership. It’s free — and open to all new and continuing undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

