Q&A with Darnell Hunt: UCLA’s champion for inclusive excellence
This summer, longtime campus leader and sociology professor Darnell Hunt was appointed to the role of executive vice chancellor and provost, or EVCP. As UCLA’s second-highest ranking officer, Hunt serves as deputy to Chancellor Gene Block and oversees the campus’s day-to-day operations and academic enterprise. We spoke with...
UCLA and USC unite to serve community Sept. 24
UCLA’s annual volunteer day expands this year as Serve LA 2022, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects across Los Angeles and around the world. Media are invited to the largest volunteer project, where hundreds of volunteers will honor veterans by helping clean headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
Oct. 4: 2022 Latinx Welcome
Come join the fun at the 2022 Latinx Welcome: “Sembrando Comunidad” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wilson Plaza. There will be food, entertainment, a resource fair for networking and a welcome from campus leadership. It’s free — and open to all new and continuing undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
