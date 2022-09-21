ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Cougars Capture Seventh Straight Bayou Bucket

HOUSTON -- University of Houston Football used another late rally to defeat Rice 34-27 for its seventh consecutive victory in the Bayou Bucket Classic on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium. The seven straight wins are the longest for either team in the history of the rivalry. The Cougars (2-2) forced...
Game Primer: Rice

GAME 4 - RICE Houston vs. Rice. Ticket Office Opens | 1 p.m. Cash Parking Lots Open | 1 p.m. Stadium Opens | 3:30 p.m. Check out the Red Bull Pitt Stop Challenge outside Gate 2. Come early and enjoy the expanded Kids' Zone near Schroeder Gate 1. This week...
