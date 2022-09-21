The UK has announced a new raft of sanctions against Russians over Moscow’s “sham referendums”.Citizens in four occupied regions of Ukraine have been asked to decide whether they want to join Russia, with Kyiv and the West warning that the outcome is pre-determined. “Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognise their results,” British foreign secretary James Cleverly said on Monday. “Today’s sanctions will target those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime’s war of aggression,” he added....

POLITICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO