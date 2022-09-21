Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Georgia woman arrested after 30,000 prescription pills found in the mail
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman after they say they found 30,000 Xanax pills in the mail. Lumpkin County deputies say a mail package was intercepted on Thursday. When investigators opened it, they found 30,000 Alprazolam, better known as Xanax, prescription pills.
fox5atlanta.com
‘Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two women accused of beating a young mother to death over a man will remain in jail. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County, where we showed you 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez’s emotional moments in court, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
AOL Corp
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
WJCL
AOL Corp
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
