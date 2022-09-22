Read full article on original website
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.
Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
Identifying the odds of this Binance ‘update’ having any impact on LUNC
Terra’s fiasco continues to haunt the market as the strong selling pressure kept pushing the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) down. In fact, the Terra LUNA crypto-crash saw the coin drop by 99.9% in price. Even so, despite the aforementioned episode, the ‘old community’ has taken a different path(s) to keep the traction afloat.
The state of Solana [SOL] after this 100 billion breakthrough
Solana [SOL] has joined the league of blockchains that have done over a billion transactions. According to the information from its official website, the SOL ecosystem was able to reach the milestone, thanks to the power of 2,011 validator notes. Also, these transactions were completed in an average of 3,448seconds.
Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn
After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
Cardano: Vasil’s success talk and what investors should expect now
On 22 September, at 9:44 p.m. UTC, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade went live. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) tweeted on Thursday (22 September) that the hard fork of Cardano’s mainnet had been successful. Input Output Global (IOG), the corporation behind the Cardano blockchain, had delayed this for...
Candy Club launches the world’s first social crypto casino club
14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT, or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details
Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
ENS: Why there’s more to the story than a hike in .eth domain name registrations
According to Dune Analytics, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has recorded a spike in registrations so far this month. Here, it’s worth pointing out that this uptick comes on the back of tremendous growth logged across the month of August. The reasons behind the same are not far-fetched by any...
Can Waves manage another bounce to $4.2 after its recent setback
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin rose to $19.5k, and the bearish order block it registered on lower timeframes has spurned the advances of the bulls. Downside targets include $17.8k. If Bitcoin fell...
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend
Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
What does post-Vasil Cardano [ADA] share with post-Merge ETH
Livestreamed by over 40,000 people, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on 22 September at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Needless to say, it was soon declared a success. That’s not all, however. Following the hard fork, ADA’s price rallied by over 4% to close the 22 September trading session at $0.458 on the price charts.
Cardano runs into a resistance zone, can ADA traders anticipate a pullback
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The Vasil upgrade was announced to be a success by IOHK. This upgrade “will bring significant performance & capability enhancements”, and IOHK described it as the most ambitious program of work they’ve undertaken.
What the SEC’s 2019 statement has to do with Coinbase’s $350 million lawsuit
U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is in the news again. And this time, the exchange faces a lawsuit filed by Veritaseum Capital LLC over an alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Coinbase infringed a patent held by Reggie Middleton, founder of Veritaseum Capital.
Ethereum’s ongoing price plunge can be a result of this ‘ghost from ETH’s past’
Ethereum’s [ETH] circulating supply has dropped considerable since the much-awaited Merge. According to data from ultra sound money, the supply of the leading altcoin has increased by just 5,000 and an annualized inflation rate of 0.19% since 15 September. Data from the same source revealed that if a PoW...
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’
Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
Polkadot’s bull run seems unlikely if DOT continues relying only on this activity
Polkadot [DOT]‘s Twitter news handle, Polkadot Insider, posted an interesting update on 23 September 2022. As per the update, development activity contributors performance on the network in the last seven days witnessed an upward trend. DOT traded as high as $50 in 2021, but the ongoing scenario in the...
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Goldman has laid off roughly a dozen bankers from its tech, media, and telecommunications division in New York and San Francisco. The news fuels growing anxiety about cuts on Wall Street.
Why Polkadot intraday traders can look for shorting opportunities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. USDT Dominance is a metric of the share of the crypto market cap held by USDT. In the past two weeks, this metric was in an uptrend. This showed market participants increasingly choosing to hold the USDT stablecoin rather than any crypto asset, and highlighted periods of selling pressure.
Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…
Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
