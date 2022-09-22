ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.

Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

The state of Solana [SOL] after this 100 billion breakthrough

Solana [SOL] has joined the league of blockchains that have done over a billion transactions. According to the information from its official website, the SOL ecosystem was able to reach the milestone, thanks to the power of 2,011 validator notes. Also, these transactions were completed in an average of 3,448seconds.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn

After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Vasil’s success talk and what investors should expect now

On 22 September, at 9:44 p.m. UTC, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade went live. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) tweeted on Thursday (22 September) that the hard fork of Cardano’s mainnet had been successful. Input Output Global (IOG), the corporation behind the Cardano blockchain, had delayed this for...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Candy Club launches the world’s first social crypto casino club

14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT, or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
GAMBLING
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details

Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Kulfi Finance#Kulfi Token Sale Page#Kls
ambcrypto.com

Can Waves manage another bounce to $4.2 after its recent setback

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin rose to $19.5k, and the bearish order block it registered on lower timeframes has spurned the advances of the bulls. Downside targets include $17.8k. If Bitcoin fell...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend

Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What does post-Vasil Cardano [ADA] share with post-Merge ETH

Livestreamed by over 40,000 people, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on 22 September at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Needless to say, it was soon declared a success. That’s not all, however. Following the hard fork, ADA’s price rallied by over 4% to close the 22 September trading session at $0.458 on the price charts.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Cardano runs into a resistance zone, can ADA traders anticipate a pullback

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The Vasil upgrade was announced to be a success by IOHK. This upgrade “will bring significant performance & capability enhancements”, and IOHK described it as the most ambitious program of work they’ve undertaken.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

What the SEC’s 2019 statement has to do with Coinbase’s $350 million lawsuit

U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is in the news again. And this time, the exchange faces a lawsuit filed by Veritaseum Capital LLC over an alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Coinbase infringed a patent held by Reggie Middleton, founder of Veritaseum Capital.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’

Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Why Polkadot intraday traders can look for shorting opportunities

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. USDT Dominance is a metric of the share of the crypto market cap held by USDT. In the past two weeks, this metric was in an uptrend. This showed market participants increasingly choosing to hold the USDT stablecoin rather than any crypto asset, and highlighted periods of selling pressure.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum founder announces ‘forge ahead’ steps but ETH…

Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently commented about the king of altcoin’s next steps. While attending the 2022 Messari mainnet event virtually, Vitalik said that the surge was the next move after its successful translation to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Meanwhile, this was not the first time the crypto head...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy