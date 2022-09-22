Read full article on original website
Civil rights law targets 'cancer alley' discrimination
RESERVE, La. (AP) — Sprawling industrial complexes line the drive east along the Mississippi River to the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana. In the last seven miles the road passes a massive, rust-colored aluminum-oxide refinery, then the Evonik chemical plant, then rows of white tanks at the Marathon oil refinery. But it’s the Denka chemical plant that is under scrutiny from federal officials. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the Environmental Protection Agency. Angelo Bernard is a grandfather whose family has lived in Reserve for generations. His three grandkids used to attend the school, Fifth Ward Elementary. Hurricane Ida forced them to move. “I’m glad they’re away,” said Bernard. “I feel for the kids that have to go to school that close to the plant.”
British pound falls to new lows against the U.S. dollar
The value of Britain's pound tumbled on Monday to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since 1985, officials said.
OilPrice.com
The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
Water is growing more scarce due to climate change. Water scarcity could derail the green energy boom, and even hinder fossil fuel production. With rising concerns over water scarcity, mainly due to climate change, there are fears that the big transition to renewable energy will be hindered even further. For...
