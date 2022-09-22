Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
localsyr.com
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Fan Reacts: What UVA fans are thinking about Virginia football right now
Now with the Virginia Cavaliers sitting at 2-1 with a disheartening loss to Illinois and two uninspiring wins over in-state competition, we at STL wanted to hear from YOU, the fans, on what you’re thinking about this team right now. So, for starters, we asked what Wahoo fans thought...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA preps for tough road game at Syracuse
“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes Chris Graham to preview the UVA-Syracuse game on Friday night. Jerry then provides updates on UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett’s efforts on the recruiting trail.
CBS Sports
How to watch Appalachian State vs. James Madison: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Appalachian State 2-1 The James Madison Dukes watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. James Madison and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Dukes, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
cbs19news
Chris Long Foundation hosts fundraiser at Pro Re Nata
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday afternoon, the Chris Long Foundation partnered with a local brewery to hold a guest host event pouring a few pints at Pro Re Nata in Crozet. It was a fundraiser to help support programs the Chris Long Foundation has started, including Waterboys, which...
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
cbs19news
UVA leaders send message regarding incidents on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There have been several incidents on Grounds this year, including the discovery of a noose on the statue of Home earlier this month. University of Virginia leaders sent a letter to the community on Thursday, saying none of the incidents appear to be connected, and only one appears to be a hate crime.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
wina.com
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
wina.com
UVA PD offering $2,000 for information leading to arrest in hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The University of Virginia Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for hanging a noose around the neck of the school’s Homer statue on September 7, 2022. Images of a man taken from security...
