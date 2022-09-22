Read full article on original website
The 10 Types Of Arthritis Explained
We've put together a list of several types of arthritis you should be aware of — along with diagnosis and management plans.
MedPage Today
Early, Midlife Infections Up Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Risk
Early and midlife infections treated in outpatient or inpatient hospital settings upped the risk of a subsequent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease diagnosis, a case-control study in Sweden showed. A hospital-treated infection 5 or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16% higher risk of Alzheimer's (95% CI 1.15-1.18, P<0.001)...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
