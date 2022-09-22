Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Heritage Hall proves to be too much for Lone Grove
LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Teams in district 2-3A knew they would have a challenge when Heritage Hall moved into the district. The Chargers proved to too much for Lone Grove winning 56-14.
KTEN.com
Sapulpa beats Durant to open district play
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Despite a great performance from quarterback Jaylon Saxon, Durant lost their district opener to Sapulpa 28-14. The Lions are now 0-4 and will play at Glenpool next Friday.
KTEN.com
Kingston wins on field goal over Atoka
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Kingston (1-3) gets its first win of the Brad Hill era with a 24-21 win over Atoka. The Wampus Cats fall to 1-3 this season with the loss.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro remains undefeated, beating Pilot Point
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats moved to 4-0 this season with a 58-24 win over Pilot Point. The Bearcats are now 1-0 in their district and will play at Boyd next Friday.
KTEN.com
Denison falls to Lovejoy 51-7
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Denison hosted Lovejoy Friday night for week two of district play. The Yellow Jackets fall to the Leopards 51-7 and move to 1-1 in district play and 3-2 overall.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Wildcats Varsity Team Traveling to Edmond to Play Deer Creek High School
The Ponca City High School Varsity football team will be in Edmond tonight to take on Deer Creek High School. If you can, travel to Edmond, fill the stands and help support the Ponca City Wildcats. If you can’t travel, you can listen to the game, play by play, with...
KTEN.com
Denison celebrates 150 years at Friday's football game
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Every fall Friday night is celebrated on the football field in Denison, but this week, the city is coming together to celebrate something more than just a district game. "It's not just Denison High School. It's not just the football team. It's everyone coming together to...
KTEN.com
Lovejoy vs Denison: Pregame interview with Coach Whitson
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Head coach Brent Whitson and the Yellow Jackets are set to host Lovejoy for week two of district play Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Tune in tonight starting at 10:17 p.m. for The First and Ten as sports director Davis Baker and sports reporter Kinsey Lee will have highlights and postgame reaction.
KTEN.com
Denison ready to prove themselves as contenders
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets haven't made it passed the first round of the playoffs since 2009 when the team made it to the state semifinals that year, but head coach Brent Whitson believes this group has the capability to finally get over their first round slump.
KTEN.com
Grayson Christian falls to Faustina
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson Christian Falcons came up short Thursday night, losing to the Faustina Falcons 29-26. Grayson Christian had opportunities to keep it close in the first half but had two drives end at the one-yard line.
KTEN.com
Bells defeats Callisburg 42-13
CALLISBURG, Texas (KTEN) - Bells took care of business against Callisburg on the road 42-13. The Wildcats struck first with 13-7 until the Panthers score 35 unanswered points. Bells moves to 4-1.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
KTEN.com
Howe runs over S&S 68-14
SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - Howe lite it up on the road Friday night 68-14 over S&S. The Bulldogs move to 4-1 on the season while S&S moves to 1-4.
agdaily.com
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
