Original Saw Company's wood cutting and metal cutting solutions
Woodworking Network contributor and custom woodworker Matt Buell visited the Original Saw Company booth at IWF 2022 in Atlanta, GA, and spoke to Dave Brown, Sales Associate/Customer Service about their Williams and Hussey Molder and other saws. Their largest saws are capable of an 8” depth of cut, and a 60” cross cut.
Pricing Survey deadline fast approaching
The FDMC Pricing Survey is a nearly quarter-century-old industry staple, and the deadline for this year's event is approaching fast. The 2022 FDMC Pricing Survey deadline is September 26. You can download the bid package directly online at https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/pricing-survey or a hard copy can be sent to you by mail....
Steelcase to reduce spending and lay off 180 salaried positions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A decline in incoming orders and lower than expected return-to-offìce trends in the Americas, has led Steelcase Inc. to implement a further reduction of planned spending including a reduction of approximately $20 million of annualized spending and the elimination of up to 180 salaried positions across America's core business and corporate functions.
Wood pallet manufacturing company to build $51.34 million inaugural plant
JACKSON, Miss. – ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. ArbaBlox will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility in Winona to produce its patented-design...
