Roanoke County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Century Cabinets expands into Florida

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Century Cabinets Inc. opened a regional facility in Lakeland, Fla. The 12,000 sq. ft. facility will support the company's growing cabinet manufacturing and distribution efforts in the Florida market. "The investment demonstrates Century's continuing commitment to the Florida market," said Randy Scott, COO of Century Holdings. "With...
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
BLACKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley

Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIRGINIA STATE

