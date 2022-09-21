Read full article on original website
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Century Cabinets expands into Florida
ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Century Cabinets Inc. opened a regional facility in Lakeland, Fla. The 12,000 sq. ft. facility will support the company's growing cabinet manufacturing and distribution efforts in the Florida market. "The investment demonstrates Century's continuing commitment to the Florida market," said Randy Scott, COO of Century Holdings. "With...
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley
Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
One of 4,000 beagles saved from a Virginia facility finds home in Upper Burrell
There’s just something about a friendly, doe-eyed beagle with its unassuming size and floppy ears that caused Michele Binder to keep the friendly dog breed at her side most of her life. When news broke in July of the rescue of 4,000 beagles in deplorable conditions at a Virginia...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you
Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses. There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot. While there were many locally owned...
Dealing with Dollars: Eight practical tips to save on the cost of groceries
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Inflation is taking a big bite out of budgets when it comes to grocery shopping and people are looking for ways to save a few bucks while at the store. Maynard Keller, a local financial planner and father of five, has eight tips to help families save money when it comes to groceries.
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia
Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike.
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
