ENVI Lodges partners with Afyaa Group to add 3 more ecolodges to its Saudi portfolio, set to open in Al Ahsa between 2024 and 2026

Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Banks’s New 85-Foot Flagship Takes the Brand Into Megayacht Waters
There’s a reason Grand Banks is one of the few brands that tempts sailors to make the jump to the powerboat side of things—it consistently turns out yachts with a classic air. And with the 85, the builder has also made a jump itself, breaching the 80-foot mark for the first time, and entering the megayacht world—albeit at the lower end.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
cruisefever.net
First Look at Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship That Will Debut in 2024
Princess Cruises has announced that their largest cruise ship yet that will debut in 2024, Sun Princess, will have unique features including a geodesic dome inspired by the terraces of Santorini. The new Sun Princess will boast stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next level...
yankodesign.com
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Senses Will Open Luxury Residences at Its First UK Hotel Next Year
Whiteleys was one of London’s first department stores, opened in 1911, and today, the building has been reimagined as The Whiteley, a dining, shopping and entertaining destination. The $3.3 billion-plus (£3 billion) redevelopment includes restoring the building’s facade and landmark dome and adding modern architectural features within the historic building.
Boat of the Week: Inside Gulf Craft’s Impressive, Wide New 120-Foot Superyacht
At the Cannes Yachting Festival last week, the Gulf Craft Majesty 120 had two features that stood out immediately. The first was big: The 27-foot, 4-inch beam made it look like a St. Bernard among golden retrievers compared to similar-sized yachts at Canne’s Superyacht Extension. The 120-foot class is where the real superyachts start, so competition is fierce and every detail counts.
Veuve Clicquot Is Opening a Champagne-Themed Beachside Hotel Pop-Up in Australia This Fall
Veuve Clicquot isn’t just about bubbly. The French Champagne savants are entering new territory in the form of a five-star accommodations. The brand recently unveiled its new beachside hotel pop-up in Noosa, Australia, set to open this fall. The temporary luxe accommodations have only five suites, each of which...
Sea Horse Ranch, Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at Sea Horse Ranch. Sea Horse Ranch, located in the Dominican Republic’s popular Cabarete area, is a unique property boasting stunning private pool villas in a safe and secure complex. We were instantly awed by the beautifully constructed area, optimal seafront location, and impressive homes perfect for those craving an unforgettable stay. Our family stayed in the Shangri-La Villa which was located on a cliff’s edge stretching toward’s the stunning turquoise waters of the Caribbean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
It's confirmed – Japan to allow visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11
Fantastic news to end the week – Japan has announced that it will resume visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11. It will also be lifting its cap on travellers allowed to enter the country. With today's announcement, travellers will no longer need to book flights and accommodation...
This Supersized 330-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Would Be One of the 10 Largest in the World
Royal Huisman has built hundreds of vessels during its 138-year history, but it is still creating designs that are bigger and better than before. The Dutch yard unveiled an epic new concept on Wednesday that pairs the proportions of a megayacht with an advanced sailing system for comfortable, emissions-free cruising. The 330-footer, known as Wing 100, is part of Royal Huisman’s line of supersized sailing yachts that also includes the 266-foot Sea Eagle II and the 295-foot Athena. If built, the newcomer would be the biggest vessel in the fleet and rank among the 10 largest sailing yachts in the world. Billed...
Benzinga
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast
The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
Canada Is Building the World’s Largest Geothermal Lagoon—and It Will Be Heated Year-Round
Iceland may not be the only country that comes to mind when people think of geothermal lagoons for much longer. That’s because developers want to build the world’s largest geothermal lagoon in Canada, according to New Atlas. If everything goes to plan, the man-made body of water will be the centerpiece of a spa village made up of hundreds of chalets.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will be ending hotel quarantine on Sep 26
It’s a breath of fresh air - almost literally, just in time for our end-of-year travels. While Japan has just announced that visa-free entry will soon open for individual travellers. , Hong Kong will also be ending its once-mandatory hotel quarantine from September 26 (next Monday) onwards. Now, instead...
First Look: Inside the Insane 948-Foot ‘Njord,’ the World’s First Private Residential Superyacht
Your own private yachting experience without the ownership headaches? That’s what residential superyacht Njord promises. It’s the world’s first-ever superyacht powered exclusively by carbon-neutral fuel and will be fitted with 117 stunning private residences. Njord’s creation is no small feat. The massive 948-foot vessel is being developed...
Edition Hotels Is Opening an Italian Location on Lake Como in 2025
George Clooney is going to get a new neighbor. Edition Hotels announced it will open along the picturesque Lake Como in 2025, providing a place to stay for A-listers who don’t already have a villa there like Clooney. Set in a 19th-century building on the western shore of the...
yankodesign.com
This gravity-defying wellness center in the Dolomites features a group of inverted micro-huts
Network of Architecture (NOA) has created a mindblowing extension of its Hotel Hubertus in South Tyrol. Inspired by reflections in water, the extension is a cantilevered wellness center that seems to defy gravity! Called Hub of Huts, or Heaven and Hell (popularly), the astounding structure is supported by massive tree-like columns and is highlighted by its mirrored design.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: El Septimo Announces Plan to Open 30 Cigar Retail Stores and First Cigar Lounge in U.S.
El Septimo Geneva today announced a plan to open 30 cigar retail stores in the United States. The company also announced it is opening a new lounge in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles lounge will become the first El Septimo lounge in the U.S., joining El Septimo lounges already established in Europe and the Middle East.
Comments / 0