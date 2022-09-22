Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Encounters Scary Situation On Airplane
Alexa Cabrera, aka WWE's Alexa Bliss, tweeted that she was a witness to a "scary situation" involving a child on a flight Wednesday night, noting that all ended well and the child was safe thanks to the help of medical professionals onboard. "Just landed from a flight — very scary...
FOX Sports
Raquel Rodriguez makes quick work of Dakota Kai on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Former allies Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai went faced off on Friday Night SmackDown. The match came to a quick end when Shotzi made her own appearance in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
PWMania
D-Von Dudley Wants His Sons to Work for WWE Instead of AEW
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, better known by their ring name TNT, are D-Von Dudley’s sons who are attempting to build out a career in pro wrestling. According to their father, TNT was never meant to remain in AEW, despite the fact that they occasionally made appearances there. TNT entered the industry in 2015 and has worked with a variety of independent campaigns since then.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
Sami Zayn To Team With Solo Sikoa, Bayley In Action, More Set For 9/30 WWE SmackDown
Three matches have been added to next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will team up to face Ricochet and Madcap Moss on the September 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout came together after Ricochet & Madcap confronted Sami backstage and were attacked by Sikoa, who helped the Honorary Uce.
PWMania
Strap Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card
WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Strap Match. Drew McIntyre came to the ring on Friday night’s SmackDown to address Karrion Kross and how Kross has continued to attack him from behind. McIntyre wrapped a leather strap around his fist before announcing that they will compete in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Drew stated that the match is intended to keep Kross from fleeing and inflict maximum pain.
Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair Matches Added To 9/26 WWE Raw
Two new matches have been added to Monday's WWE Raw. WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will collide on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw in singles competition. Plus, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair battles IYO SKY. From WWE:. Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin”...
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn became an official "Honorary Uce" during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was officially introduced by Reigns. Sikoa also officially acknowledged his Tribal Chief. As The Bloodline was about to leave, Sami Zayn interrupted so he could acknowledge Reigns. At this point, Reigns told Zayn to take off his...
411mania.com
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Recounts Scary Situation On Airplane, Kayla Braxton Recalls Sleep Paralysis
– Alexa Bliss was witness to a scary situation on a recent flight, and recounted the situation on Twitter today. The WWE star posted to Twitter to note that a small child on the flight had a seizure and “was not responding,” as you can see below:. Just...
Yardbarker
Watch: Bray Wyatt spotted training ahead of potential WWE return
There is new footage showing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the gym amid speculation that he could be returning to WWE. Over the last week, WWE has been dimming the house lights during dark segments at their shows and playing Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’. Fans believe...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On The Future Of Toxic Attraction In WWE
Two members of Toxic Attraction have dipped their toes into the "SmackDown" waters recently, and it may be in preparation for a full leap sooner rather than later. WWE bringing the tag team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne onto the main roster has been the plan for some time, and there have been some discussions about them taking up shop on the Friday night show once the call is finally made (via Wrestling Observer).
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Executive Explains “Up Or Out” Rule Regarding NXT Releases
That’s their policy. There are some incredibly talented stars in NXT, which is an important destination for several wrestlers. It is the official developmental territory for WWE and being there means that a wrestler is on their way to the main roster. That is in theory at least as some wrestlers never quite make it. Now a WWE executive is explaining the process behind making it or not.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
