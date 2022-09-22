Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Raquel Rodriguez makes quick work of Dakota Kai on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Former allies Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai went faced off on Friday Night SmackDown. The match came to a quick end when Shotzi made her own appearance in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
PWMania
D-Von Dudley Wants His Sons to Work for WWE Instead of AEW
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, better known by their ring name TNT, are D-Von Dudley’s sons who are attempting to build out a career in pro wrestling. According to their father, TNT was never meant to remain in AEW, despite the fact that they occasionally made appearances there. TNT entered the industry in 2015 and has worked with a variety of independent campaigns since then.
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
PWMania
Juice Robinson to Make AEW Dynamite Debut, Set to Face Jon Moxley
Next week, NJPW superstar Juice Robinson will make his AEW Dynamite debut. Robinson will face new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator match next Wednesday night. The Match was announced during Friday night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. If Robinson can defeat Moxley on Dynamite, he will earn a future title mach.
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
411mania.com
WWE News: New White Rabbit Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Sami Zayn Becomes An Honorary Uce
– We got a new “White Rabbit” teaser on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured a QR code in the background of a Hit Row “watch party” segment, which led to a new game. Completing the game takes the white rabbit in a warp hole that leads to the word “patricide” as well as a coordinate that references where Monday’s Raw will take place.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
Sami Zayn To Team With Solo Sikoa, Bayley In Action, More Set For 9/30 WWE SmackDown
Three matches have been added to next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will team up to face Ricochet and Madcap Moss on the September 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout came together after Ricochet & Madcap confronted Sami backstage and were attacked by Sikoa, who helped the Honorary Uce.
PWMania
Strap Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card
WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Strap Match. Drew McIntyre came to the ring on Friday night’s SmackDown to address Karrion Kross and how Kross has continued to attack him from behind. McIntyre wrapped a leather strap around his fist before announcing that they will compete in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Drew stated that the match is intended to keep Kross from fleeing and inflict maximum pain.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement
Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn became an official "Honorary Uce" during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was officially introduced by Reigns. Sikoa also officially acknowledged his Tribal Chief. As The Bloodline was about to leave, Sami Zayn interrupted so he could acknowledge Reigns. At this point, Reigns told Zayn to take off his...
411mania.com
Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND
Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:. DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW...
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, WWE Extreme Rules Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has the opening betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in November, along with the currently announced matchups for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to beat Logan Paul at -5000. Paul is the betting underdog at +1000.
The Ringer
Survivor Series WarGames, Bray Wyatt Rumors, and ‘Grand Slam’ Preview
David and Kaz open the show discussing what to expect from Survivor Series now that we know we’ll be getting two WarGames matches on the card (02:00). Then, the guys discuss how the recent cryptic WWE videos could be pointing towards a huge Bray Wyatt return (37:00). Later, they preview Grand Slam and react to Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns (51:30).
