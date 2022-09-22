Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
Popculture
Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
411mania.com
Blue Meanie Hopes WWE Acknowledges ECW Before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
WrestleMania 40 is headed to Philadelphia in 2024, and Blue Meanie hopes WWE acknowledges ECW at the PPV. Meanie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how WWE has always acknowledged the history of promotions in the regions they visit for WrestleMania. He said he hopes they do the same for ECW, which was of course a mainstay of the Philly area.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On New Rule For WWE Releases
Over the last few years WWE has released a massive amount of Superstars from the roster, but new talents have also been signed to WWE. A new regime is in charge of WWE and it seems that they will be keeping a close on eye on how new talents are progressing.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How Much Money MJF Is Earning From His New AEW Contract
Since MJF returned to AEW at All Out earlier this month he has been bragging about the new contract Tony Khan has given him in order to make him comeback to the company. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has made it clear he has not signed an extension, but he has received a major pay raise, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new deal sees him earn more than $1 million each year.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
411mania.com
Anthony Henry on What It’s Like to Work With Tony Khan in AEW
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, wrestler Anthony Henry discussed his interactions with Tony Khan in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Anthony Henry on Tony Khan: “Tony’s an interesting character. I don’t know that he sleeps a whole lot. He’s a busy, busy man. He’s always on the go. But he will take the time out to speak with you. That was the other thing too, at WWE, I never met Vince. I did meet Hunter, of course. And I briefly talked to him a few times and he would tell me ‘good match,’ stuff like that. But no in-depth conversations.”
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Addresses the Recent Backstage Drama in AEW
Chris Jericho has offered his thoughts on the conflicts that have arisen in AEW over the course of the past month. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were all involved in the brawl that broke out backstage during the media scrum for All Out. This came about after other problems arose during the promotion, such as Eddie Kingston pie-facing Sammy Guevara and subsequently being suspended, as well as problems arising between Punk and Hangman Page.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out
They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
stillrealtous.com
Speculation On CM Punk Being Done With AEW
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event at All Out earlier this month, and he followed up by taking shots at Adam Page, Colt Cabana, MJF and The Elite during the post-show media scrum. Punk and Ace Steel were then involved in a physical altercation with The Elite which led to Punk, Steel, The Elite and others being suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay And WWE Star Reminisce About Previous Match
A long time ago, in a galaxy somewhat far away, one of Will Ospreay's greatest rivals was Ricochet. The two had many notable, and controversial, fast-paced matches during their day, for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the United States, OTT in Ireland, and What Culture Pro Wrestling in England. And while the good times ended once Ricochet went off to WWE, that doesn't stop Ospreay from recreating that one Wolverine meme where he looks back on their matches fondly.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bray Wyatt spotted training ahead of potential WWE return
There is new footage showing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the gym amid speculation that he could be returning to WWE. Over the last week, WWE has been dimming the house lights during dark segments at their shows and playing Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’. Fans believe...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
