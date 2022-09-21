ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kim Tae Ri New Kdrama: Twenty Five Twenty One Actress Confirmed To Star Alongside Oh Jung Se And Hong Kyung In Mystery Thriller Series

By Bea Melisse Ibanez
epicstream.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Murder and Muscles Form an Empire in Hulu’s ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer

Welcome to Chippendales, the forthcoming limited series chronicling the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, lands somewhere at the intersection of muscles and murder. In the first teaser trailer for the show arriving on Hulu on Nov. 22, Kumail Nanjiani stars as the socially awkward male-stripping empire founder who would do anything to defend his territory. The clip is soundtracked by Journey’s “Any Way You Want It.” “This is my life,” Banerjee says, introducing a world of quietly kept side-deals and questionable business arrangements being touted as his own American dream. “Every cent I have, I’ve put into this.” Murray Bartlett stars alongside...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Retta To Star In ‘Murder By The Book’ Drama From Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Set At NBC As Put Pilot In ‘Good Girls’ Reunion

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls star Retta and the series’ creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jenna Bans and executive producer/co-showrunner Bill Krebs are re-teaming for Murder By the Book, a new NBC hourlong crime drama, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC. The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and Krebs are under overall deals, and also stems from Retta’s talent holding deal with NBCUniversal TV & Streaming. Written and executive produced by frequent collaborators Bans and Krebs, and executive produced by Retta, Murder By the Book follows a big-city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page out...
TV SERIES
NME

Kim Se-jeong in talks to reprise her role in second season of ‘The Uncanny Counter’

Actress and singer Kim Se-jeong is in talks to reprise her role as Do Ha-na in the second season of OCN’s The Uncanny Counter. According to a report from South Korean media outlet Sports Today yesterday (September 22), the actress received an offer to reprise her role in the mystery K-drama. A source from Jellyfish Entertainment, Kim’s management agency, later responded to the news by confirming that the actress is “positively reviewing” the offer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Tae Ri
digitalspy.com

Midnight Mass boss and cast reunite with first trailer for The Midnight Club

Netflix has released the first trailer for Mike Flannagan's upcoming horror series The Midnight Club. It's the latest horror show from Flannagan, who is best known to viewers for creating The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. The new 10-episode spooky series, which fans...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tae#Film Star#Signal
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gogglebox stars in tears as they watch Queen’s corgis at her funeral: ‘They know, don’t they?’

The stars of Gogglebox were left in tears watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.During Friday (23 September) night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, the households across the UK tuned in to see the monarch be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).Preparing themselves for an emotional viewing, Lee Riley was shown handing his friend Jenny Newby two boxes of tissues.Mary Wood, meanwhile, commented that King Charles looked “waxen with grief”.“No matter how old your parents are, it’s never going to be easy, is it?” Lee Sandiford said to his sister Sophie.The Gogglebox stars then said that...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime

Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Turning Wind Free Online

Best sites to watch The Turning Wind - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Turning Wind online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Turning Wind on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Big Sky Season 3: Deadly Trails Release Date, Cast & Update: What to Expect Ahead of Wednesday's Premiere

With the highly anticipated drop of Big Sky Season 3: Deadly Trails this Wednesday, here's what to expect from ABC's mystery series. Big Sky is based on CJ Box's novel series and follows Jenny Hoyt, a police officer played by Katheryn Winnick, and Cassie Dewell, a private investigator played by Kylie Bunbury, as they investigate crimes in their rural Montana county. Winnick is well-known for her appearance in the television series Vikings.
TV SERIES
IGN

Reacher Second Season Will Begin Filming This Month, Additional Cast Announced

Amazon’s Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios announced on September 21 that the second season of Reacher will begin filming this month, along with additional cast members. The action-packed drama series stars Alan Ritchson in the lead role of Jack Reacher. Casting announced for the second season...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy