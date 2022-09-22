ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Welcome to Big Ten play, Buckeye fans. No. 3 Ohio State made it through the non-conference unscathed, going 3-0 in the process. The Scarlet and Gray got what at the time seemed like an impressive win to open the season against Notre Dame followed by two Group of 5 victories against Arkansas State and Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter

It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jack Robison Sets Wisconsin Official Visit

On the heels of his high school teammate, Nolan Winter, committing to Wisconsin, Lakeville (Minn.) North 2024 wing Jack Robison has set an official visit with the Badgers. Robison will be in Madison the weekend of Oct. 21, he tells Badger247. A 247sports composite three-star prospect, Robison has offers from...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Smith headed back to Starkville?

Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

With WVU coaches on the scene, commit puts on a show

West Virginia running back commit Jordan Louie pulled off a double-double on Friday night, topping the century mark in both rushing and receiving in a 42-19 win for Meadowcreek (GA). Better yet? His future coaches were in the stands to enjoy the show. Early Friday, running backs coach Chad Scott...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction

The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise

Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Idaho Native Isiah Harwell Becomes First Sophomore With UNC Offer

Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from North Carolina during his UNC unofficial visit on Saturday, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-5 sophomore received the Tar Heels' first offer to the class of 2025, and the earliest dolled out by Davis since he became North Carolina's head coach (UNC offered 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson in October of his sophomore season). He's the first Idaho native in the internet era to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

