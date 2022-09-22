Read full article on original website
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Welcome to Big Ten play, Buckeye fans. No. 3 Ohio State made it through the non-conference unscathed, going 3-0 in the process. The Scarlet and Gray got what at the time seemed like an impressive win to open the season against Notre Dame followed by two Group of 5 victories against Arkansas State and Toledo.
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter
It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
The College GameDay crew predicts the Texas A&M-Arkansas game
No. 23 Texas A&M takes on No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday evening and, for the second weekend in a row, the Aggies are favored against a team ranked higher than them. The Maroon and White covered the spread in a win over Miami a week ago and are favored by two over Arkansas.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
DL Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia, has several schools in mind
A Friday night loss on the field was followed by a Saturday morning loss off it for Virginia. Defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who plays at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School, announced his decommitment from the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Lora committed to Virginia in late June, but decided to pull back...
Important confirmation from Buckeye target for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes offered in June was ultra-impressed with Ohio State's win over Notre Dame as he sat in The Shoe and will be back for the Wisconsin game.
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF
The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
Jack Robison Sets Wisconsin Official Visit
On the heels of his high school teammate, Nolan Winter, committing to Wisconsin, Lakeville (Minn.) North 2024 wing Jack Robison has set an official visit with the Badgers. Robison will be in Madison the weekend of Oct. 21, he tells Badger247. A 247sports composite three-star prospect, Robison has offers from...
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
With WVU coaches on the scene, commit puts on a show
West Virginia running back commit Jordan Louie pulled off a double-double on Friday night, topping the century mark in both rushing and receiving in a 42-19 win for Meadowcreek (GA). Better yet? His future coaches were in the stands to enjoy the show. Early Friday, running backs coach Chad Scott...
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise
Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
Idaho Native Isiah Harwell Becomes First Sophomore With UNC Offer
Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from North Carolina during his UNC unofficial visit on Saturday, he confirmed to Inside Carolina. The 6-foot-5 sophomore received the Tar Heels' first offer to the class of 2025, and the earliest dolled out by Davis since he became North Carolina's head coach (UNC offered 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson in October of his sophomore season). He's the first Idaho native in the internet era to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.
