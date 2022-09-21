ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin Public Schools Superintendent talks about “swatting” campaign situation Wednesday

Schools and law enforcement agencies across Minnesota were the targets of a large “swatting” campaign Wednesday, where multiple false calls were made concerning active shooters. Austin Public Schools were one of the districts affected by the campaign, and Superintendent Dr. Joey Page stated to KAUS that the situation was an extremely impactful and stressful one for students, staff, families and caregivers, and he added that what the district works through for such situations with local law enforcement and first responders is very important…
AUSTIN, MN
Funeral announcements for 9/21/22

A graveside service will be held for Ella Dee (Birdsell) Rouhoff, age 96 of Park Rapids, and formerly of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th at Fairview/Hayfield Cemetery in Hayfield. A luncheon will follow at the Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. A Celebration of Life will be held...
AUSTIN, MN
Austin Packers volleyball swept by Rochester Lourdes 3-0 Tuesday evening

The Austin Packers volleyball team played host to Rochester Lourdes in the fourth of a five-match homestand for Homecoming week Tuesday evening, and it was the Eagles coming away with a 3-0 win 25-21, 25-10 and 27-25. Peyton Manahan had a strong overall match for Austin with three kills, 12...
AUSTIN, MN
Austin Packers football falls to Owatonna on Homecoming 34-7

The Austin Packers football team played host to Big Southeast District Red Division rival Owatonna for their annual Homecoming game at Art Hass Stadium Friday night, and in front of a big Homecoming crowd, Huskies running back Conner Grems raced 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game to give Owatonna a lead they would not relinquish as they went on to win 34-7.
OWATONNA, MN
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team wins second in a row 38-16 versus Southland Friday night

The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team was on the road in Adams looking for win number two in a row Friday night versus the Southland Rebels in a District 9 Southeast matchup, and running back Trey Anderson had a huge game with 30 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, plus he caught another touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jake Truckenmiller to help lead the Athletics to a 38-16 win.
ADAMS, MN

