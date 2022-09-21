Schools and law enforcement agencies across Minnesota were the targets of a large “swatting” campaign Wednesday, where multiple false calls were made concerning active shooters. Austin Public Schools were one of the districts affected by the campaign, and Superintendent Dr. Joey Page stated to KAUS that the situation was an extremely impactful and stressful one for students, staff, families and caregivers, and he added that what the district works through for such situations with local law enforcement and first responders is very important…

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO